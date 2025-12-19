Katy Perry’s Ex Rails Against Her New Justin Trudeau Romance

Katy Perry’s scandal-ridden ex-husband Russell Brand went on a bizarre rant about her new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Thursday, Brand, 50, took a swipe at his ex-wife’s new lover while speaking at an event with Turning Point USA in Phoenix.

“Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C’mon, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge,” Brand yelled.

“Alright, praise Jesus,” he added.

Brand noted he had no ill will towards Perry’s parents, who he said were at the conservative event.

Brand broke off his 14-month marriage with Perry over text. Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“My ex-wife’s parents are here. They’re Christians and I love them. I love Mary Perry,” Brand said. “God bless you, thank you for bringing the message to me.”

Brand and Perry, 41, were briefly married between 2010 and 2011. Brand reportedly ended the marriage with her over text message while Perry was on tour.

In her documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, viewers watched an emotional Perry read the break-up text on her phone shortly before she had to go on stage.

After her divorce, Perry started dating Orlando Bloom, whom she was with for nearly a decade. The couple announced their split earlier this year as they called off their engagement. They share one child, five-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom.

Trudeau, 53, and Perry started seeing each other this summer, having been spotted on several dates together. The couple recently made their relationship “Instagram official” earlier this month, posting photos of their trip to Japan together.

Perry and Trudeau have been spotted on several dates this year. Katy Perry/Instagram

Brand has been embroiled in several scandals over the years, including dozens of allegations of sexual assault that span years. Earlier this year, he was charged with five counts of assault and rape stemming from allegations from four separate women. He pleaded not guilty and denied the charges on his YouTube channel.

“I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity,” he said in his defense.

In recent years, Brand has shifted from mainstream entertainment to involve himself in right-wing politics in the U.S. and conspiracy theories.