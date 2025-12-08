Pop Meets Politics as Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Make Relationship Instagram Official

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have made their relationship Instagram official.

On Saturday, Perry shared a carousel of images showing her and Trudeau side-by-side and sharing sushi during a stop in Japan on her world tour. “TRUDADDY LAUNCH 😍" is how one fan put it.

The pair had already been the subject of months of intrigue. They had been spotted dining together in July, later photographed embracing on a yacht, and then seen leaving a Paris nightclub hand-in-hand.

"Tokyo times on tour and more," is how Perry captioned her post. Katy Perry/Instagram

Each sighting stoked speculation about a relationship forming in the aftermath of both having ended long-term partnerships.

The politician separated from his wife, with whom he shares three children, in August 2023. The singer confirmed her split from actor Orlando Bloom, the father of her young daughter, in July.

Their slow-rolling reveal accelerated this week when former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered what amounted to a diplomatic hard launch.

He posted a photo of the pair alongside himself and his wife on X, referring to the pop star as the politician’s “partner.”

The politician reposted the image, thanking Kishida for his “friendship” and his “continued commitment to the international rules-based order,” a caption that instantly drew amused reactions online for its collision of geopolitics and celebrity culture.

Justin Trudeau spotted at a Katy Perry concert, days after dinner with the pop star. X

The singer then removed any lingering ambiguity. Her Instagram carousel showed the two cheek-to-cheek, smiling over shared meals while traveling in Japan on her world tour. For fans, that was the final confirmation.