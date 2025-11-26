Katy Perry’s Legal War With the 1-800-Flowers Founder Escalates

Katy Perry is still fighting with the 1-800-flowers guy.

Carl Westcott, 85, a disabled veteran and the founder of the flower delivery company, is locked in a heated legal battle over the $15 million Montecito mansion he sold and then tried to take back from the pop star in 2020. Now she’s requesting the courts award her $5 million for the inconvenience.

Since splitting with Bloom, Perry has been romantically linked with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Neil Mockford/GC Images

In a new filing, Perry claimed she is “entitled to $3,525,000 in rental value” she missed out on while the house was unavailable to use during their legal proceedings. She also argued for “$1,343,401.95 for necessary repairs for a total of $4,868,401.95.” A judge sided with Perry in 2023, declaring the original home sale should be honored after Westcott had argued he agreed to the sale under duress due to a surgical recovery and medications.

Perry, who was forced to reveal during a hearing in August that the home’s legal owner is actually her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, initially wanted to recoup lost rental income and compensation for “lack of maintenance” to the property during the time it couldn’t be used while the legal proceedings dragged on. She now says she wants “justice” in the case.

Though the house is owned by Bloom, with whom she split in July and shares daughter Daisy Dove, Perry said she’d provided guidance to Bloom during the home’s remodeling. “I said he should hire people that would do a good job,” she said during the hearing.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly kept things amicable since their separation. Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC

Westcott’s lawyers argued that Perry’s contributions did not extend beyond looking at “pictures and videos” of the home’s transformation, and that she has no real “financial stake” one way or the other. Perry disagreed, declaring her “financial stake could be lost money, lawyer’s fees, lost income for rental, and that’s about it.”

Bloom has not been called to testify about his ex’s dispute over the house with Westcott.