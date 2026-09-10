Kelly Osbourne Calls Out Mom Sharon’s Far-Right Politics

Kelly Osbourne has distanced herself from her mother, Sharon Osbourne, over the 73-year-old’s political views, saying they don’t align on several issues.

At the U.K. National Television Awards in London on Tuesday, Attitude Magazine asked Kelly about her mom’s comments about trans women in sports during a red-carpet interview.

“I don’t agree with my mom, no,” Kelly told the LGBTQ+ publication.

Kelly Osbourne and Bradley Riches attend the 2026 National Television Awards. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The NTA's

In 2022, Sharon said she doesn’t support trans women in sports and believes, “It’s not for us to decide what is a woman and what isn’t.”

Kelly said her mom’s comments about the LGBTQ community make her “sad.”

“I don’t know if my mom knows enough trans people to make a fair judgment on anything to do with that sort of thing,” she said.

Sharon Osbourne has been outspoken about some of her conservative views. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

The 41-year-old said “it’s hard” not seeing eye-to-eye with her mom on politics, and she has to understand her mom is entitled to her own opinion.

“I love my mum. It’s really hard when it comes to politics and things like that. But [those views] are not for me.”

Sharon’s political views have often landed her in hot water and, occasionally, out of a job.

The TV personality was fired from CBS show The Talk in 2021 after defending her longtime friend Piers Morgan. The British broadcaster went on Good Morning Britain and suggested Meghan Markle “lied” about alleged racism and mental health concerns she experienced in the British royal family. He then stormed out of the studio and quit the show after he was questioned about why he continued to target Markle on the show, suggesting the comments could’ve been racially charged. Sharon took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say she “stands by” him for speaking “his truth.”

The youth homelessness nonprofit, Centrepoint, also cut ties with the 73-year-old in April after she posted that she was to attend a rally for British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who is vehemently anti-immigration.

“This sort of event does not align with our values,” Centrepoint released in a statement. “Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people whatever their background, ethnicity or religion. If we want young people to thrive in this country then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and able to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind.”

Kelly Osbourne responds to questions about her mom's conservative views on the LGBTQ+ community. Attitude Magazine/Screenshot of TikTok

Kelly chalked up her mom’s misfires on political issues to a lack of education.

“I was always of the understanding that my mom was of the same opinion as me,” Osbourne said, shocked. “The LGBTQ+ community is everything to me. I wouldn’t be me without them. They were the only community that has always accepted me no matter what. They taught me how to be myself, fearless, and to truly believe that I can be whatever I want to be.”

Ozzy Osbourne wears a rosary while posing with his wife, Sharon, and daughter, Kelly. Christian Alminana/FilmMagic

Ozzy Osbourne had a complicated relationship with religion, identifying as a Christian while also maintaining his stage persona of “The Prince of Darkness” in his band, Black Sabbath. But he was famously nonpolitical, joking that all politicians should just “form one big huge rock band and see how they play.”

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, from a heart attack.

Kelly said she grew up as “such a tomboy,” and it was the drag queens that taught her how to do makeup and RuPaul’s Drag Race that taught her “how to stand like a lady.”

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for Ozzy Osbourne during the 2026 BRIT Awards. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS