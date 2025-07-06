Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged At Dad Ozzy’s Last Black Sabbath Show

It was a great weekend for the Osbourne family. Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot rockstar Sid Wilson on Saturday during her father Ozzy’s last show with Black Sabbath in England. A video of the proposal posted by Kelly, 40, on Instagram showed Wilson, 48, popping the question in front of his soon-to-be in-laws, Ozzy and Sharon. “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson says. Ozzy, 76, quickly interjects: “F--k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.” The small crowd laughs off the comment as Wilson continues: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Kelly, visibly shocked as Wilson got on one knee and pulled out a ring, nodded yes. The couple shares a hug as their loved ones erupt in celebration. Kelly and Wilson were friends for over two decades before becoming an item in 2022. “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly wrote in her first Valentine’s Day post for Wilson. ”You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.”