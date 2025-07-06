Celebrity

Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged At Dad Ozzy’s Last Black Sabbath Show

FAMILY AFFAIR

The Osbourne family was present at the proposal.

Reporter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews' Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Getty Images for Live Nation

It was a great weekend for the Osbourne family. Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot rockstar Sid Wilson on Saturday during her father Ozzy’s last show with Black Sabbath in England. A video of the proposal posted by Kelly, 40, on Instagram showed Wilson, 48, popping the question in front of his soon-to-be in-laws, Ozzy and Sharon. “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson says. Ozzy, 76, quickly interjects: “F--k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.” The small crowd laughs off the comment as Wilson continues: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Kelly, visibly shocked as Wilson got on one knee and pulled out a ring, nodded yes. The couple shares a hug as their loved ones erupt in celebration. Kelly and Wilson were friends for over two decades before becoming an item in 2022. “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly wrote in her first Valentine’s Day post for Wilson. ”You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.”

