Kelly Osbourne Reveals Major Family Split After Dad’s Death

Kelly Osbourne has shared shocking details about her relationship with her sister, Aimee Osbourne.

The former reality star described herself and her sister as “polar opposites” and said there was no hope of reconciling.

English rock singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon and their children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, 1987. Dave Hogan/Dave Hogan, Getty Images

“We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not,” The Osbournes star said on the We Need to Talk podcast. “You couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.”

Kelly said she and Aimee “are not close”.

“If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother [Jack Osbourne],” Kelly told host Paul C. Brunson. “She was just in her own world doing her own thing. I do, to a certain extent, feel as though she was embarrassed of us.”

Aimee Osbourne is seen on November 10, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. MEGA/GC Images

Aimee, 43, backed out of the family’s reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005, and has rarely been seen over the years. She moved out of her family’s home at 16 so she wouldn’t appear in the MTV series.

The eldest child of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne told The Independent in 2015 that she opted out of The Osbournes because she was still “trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life.”

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at The 2026 BRIT Awards. Billboard/Billboard via Getty Images

Aimee made a rare appearance alongside her family at the 2026 Grammys for a tribute to her late father.

Kelly, 41, describes her relationship with Aimee as one of the most difficult things in her life—something she’ll never be able to get over.

“I will tell you it’s one of the hardest things of my life, that I never got a big sister,” Kelly said. “And I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. And I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever.”

Ozzy Osbourne, wife Sharon and children Kelly, Jack and Aimee at the Kerrang Awards 1997 in London. Neil Munns - PA Images/Neil Munns, Getty Images

Aimee and Kelly also share younger brother Jack Osbourne, 40. They have three half-siblings from Ozzy’s previous marriage with Thelma Riley—Elliot Kingsley, Jessica Osbourne and Louis Osbourne.

“I respect her. I accept her,” Kelly said when asked about a possible rapprochement. “But we’re different. And that’s OK… If you’re not gonna accept me for who I am and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life.”