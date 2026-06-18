‘SNL’ Star, 48, Reveals Plans to Stay on Show ‘Forever’

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson said he would be willing to remain a cast member on the show “forever.”

“For some reason I just assume everybody’s just gonna stay forever, because I’ve been allowed to do so,” Thompson told Variety when asked about the show’s revolving door of stars. “No one ever really has to leave, or why would you ever leave?”

Thompson, 48, has already been on SNL for 23 years, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s 51-year history.

The actor and comedian revealed his intentions in a group interview with Sarah Sherman, 33, and Bowen Yang, 35. Sherman has been a member of the cast since 2021. Yang got his start on the sketch show as a writer in 2018 and departed in 2025.

Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Paul Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis during the "New York 50th Musical" on February 16, 2025. Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images

Thompson unpacked his veteran status on the show, explaining why he no longer feels the need to do a crowd warm-up before each episode anymore. “I’m not stressed about the show at all anymore,” he said.

He said once again, “I could do it for forever, if that’s the case. You know what I mean, because, I’m completely fearless when it comes to doing shows.”

“Writing stresses me out,” the Kenan and Kel star added. “Like, Tuesday night is a stressful night, or Wednesday is a stressful time. But Saturday is cake now. It’s amazing.”

His colleague, Sherman, said that Thompson is “never sweating” before a performance.

Kenan Thompson is the longest-running cast member of the show.

“He’s never sweating, even though you were just saying you sweat that open, I had no idea,” she said, piggy-backing off of Thompson’s assertion of nerves. “He’s never sweating. So it’s like, you’ll be all twisted up and rocking back and forth, so mad about something, or anxious about something, and he’s so zen that it gives you perspective.”

She added, “He’s still putting in effort to be nice to everyone and making everyone feel comfortable and welcome.”

Yang praised Thompson’s legacy and decades-long run on the show, telling Variety, “Kenan Thompson is one of the best sketch performers ever. He’s where he belongs, he’s thriving in that belonging.”

Thompson told the duo, “I love you both.”

The actor has previously praised the role of SNL in his life and career, saying in an April interview, “SNL has just been a godsend that they continue asking me to come back, in a way that allows for stability in my life.”