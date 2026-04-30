Kevin Hart Stuns Podcast Host With Harsh Roast of Oscar Nominee

Kevin Hart’s joke about Timothée Chalamet didn’t seem to go over well during his appearance on Call Her Daddy.

The comedy star, 46, was near the end of his interview with podcast host Alex Cooper when she asked him to “do a quick, rapid-fire roast of some celebrities” to promote Netflix’s upcoming special, The Roast of Kevin Hart.

“It could be one-liners—like this is all fun games, no one’s going to get their feelings hurt,” Cooper told him. The first name up was Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet.

“Timothée Chalamet,” Hart said, thinking for a moment, before he went with, “Uh, the body of a German woman.”

Cooper was stunned into silence after the quip. Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Instead of cutting back to Cooper for a reaction, the camera settled on Hart, who took in whatever face she’d made and laughed heartily. Cooper moved on right away without reply when the episode cut back to her, throwing out another name, “Elon Musk.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Chalamet and Hart for comment.

Throughout the rest of the rapid-fire roast, during which Hart was only directed to flame male entertainers—Musk, Nick Cannon, Bruno Mars, Patrick Mahomes, and Machine Gun Kelly—Cooper reacted throughout, often laughing at many of the jokes, and with each getting much more than “one line” from Hart, unlike Chalamet.

The actor, 30, who was thrice nominated for Best Actor for his performances in Call Me By Your Name, A Complete Unknown, and Marty Supreme, has been open about his struggles with his physique.

Chalamet has talked about his struggles with his weight. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“I would always get the same feedback, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body,’” he told Rolling Stone U.K. in 2024. “I had an agent call me once and say, ‘I’m tired of getting the same feedback. We’re gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects, because you’re not putting on weight.’ I was trying to put on weight. I couldn’t! I basically couldn’t. My metabolism or whatever the f--- couldn’t do it.”

He told the publication that he eventually gave up and went on to take more indie roles. “I was knocking on one door that wouldn’t open,” he said at the time. “So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me.”

Even so, as he told NPR last year, he has occasionally had to address his weight over the course of his now-explosive career—like when he had to bulk up to play Bob Dylan. “I put on 20 pounds because, believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy,” he said.