Kid Rock’s Lip-Synced Halftime Show Brings MAGA Pundit to Tears

Megyn Kelly says she was brought to tears by Kid Rock’s cringey, lip-synced counterprogramming to the Super Bowl halftime show.

The former Fox News host wrote on X that the Turning Point USA-sponsored event, which also featured country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, was “perfect.”

“Congratulations @TPUSA, I am in tears at that BEAUTIFUL half-time show,” she posted on X. “Everyone did a spectacular job - it was perfect. THANK YOU!”

Kelly wrote in another post that, unlike President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, she outright skipped watching Bad Bunny’s performance.

“I like my halftime shows in English from ppl who love America,” she said.

The Puerto Rican superstar has received rave reviews for his performance, during which he yelled into the microphone in English, “God Bless America.” An American flag emerged behind him shortly after.

An American flag was among those featured by Bad Bunny during his halftime performance. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

This patriotism has not kept MAGA figures like Kelly and Trump from raging against Bad Bunny, who is estimated to have delivered the most-watched halftime performance in history, with 135 million viewers.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump melted down on Truth Social. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president, whose support among Latino voters is cratering, added that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

Trump has said nothing of the TPUSA event, which peaked at 6.1 million viewers on YouTube. The show was forced to pull its stream from X due to a licensing issue.

Kid Rock wore jorts during his Super Bowl halftime show counterprogramming. YouTube

Sources told Variety that the MAGA-friendly performance was pre-recorded in Atlanta. A spokesperson for the right-wing organization said the event was dedicated to its late founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year.

Kid Rock, 55, was the TPUSA event’s final act. A massive American flag was unfurled as he was lifted onto the stage, where he jumped around in jorts while lip-syncing his 1999 single Bawitdaba.

There was no mention of Bad Bunny during the performance, which featured about 100 fans on either side of the stage. Still, Kid Rock made it clear that he chose to headline the so-called “All-American Halftime Show” in protest of the anti-ICE superstar’s politics and personality.

Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl LX Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

“He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish?” Kid Rock said ahead of the event. “Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”