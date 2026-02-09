Hypocrite Trump Busted Playing Bad Bunny’s Show at His Own Super Bowl Party

Donald Trump has been caught red-handed screening Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show after roundly insisting he wanted nothing to do with it.

Footage circulating online from what appears to be the president’s watch party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, shows the Latin star’s performance blaring from several screens at the venue. Trump himself is seen in the clip, sitting at a table with Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny headlined the NFL’s biggest annual event Sunday. A steadfast Trump critic, he sang mostly in Spanish throughout a performance that served to celebrate Latin culture and the Latin-American community, which the president has targeted as part of his immigration crackdown since assuming office again last year.

Bad Bunny's performance offered a celebration of Latin culture. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Trump refused to attend Sunday’s match in person. “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice,” he said of the NFL’s decision to bill both Bad Bunny and anti-MAGA punk act Green Day. He added he would not be attending the event because it was, according to him, “just too far away.”

His supporters have similarly raged against those artists. Late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, even went so far as to put on an alternative showing, featuring pro-Trump rapper Kid Rock.

MAGA's alternative billing saw Kid Rock lip sync through his set. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

That performance attracted only an estimated 5 million viewers against Bad Bunny’s 135 million, which has otherwise served to mark the Latin musician’s performance as the most watched NFL halftime show in history.

“I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week.

It is not clear if Trump also screened Kid Rock’s set at his golf course Sunday. The performance has been roundly mocked given that the MAGA rapper appeared to lip sync most, if not all, of his songs.

The president’s Truth Social posts in the aftermath of the show reveal where his attention may have been directed.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” he wrote.

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he added. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”