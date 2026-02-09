Kim Kardashian Raises Eyebrows at Super Bowl With Rumored New Beau

Kim Kardashian turned heads in the stands at the Super Bowl with Formula 1 icon Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Rumors of the pair dating have swirled for weeks, and their appearance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to watch the Seattle Seahawks dominate the New England Patriots has all but confirmed them.

The pair were caught on NBC’s cameras sitting in the crowd together, sharing a joke and chatting, in a clip that soon went viral.

Rumors about Hamilton and Kardashian, pictured here in 2021, have proliferated following a vacation in Europe together. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine

Footage shared by Entertainment Tonight also shows the pair walking down a hallway at the Super Bowl. They were then seen standing up in front of their seats while others around them danced.

The twosome have known each other for years and were photographed together while the seven-time F1 World Drivers’ Championship winner was dating former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger and Kardashian was married to hip-hop star Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Speculation about the Brit and the reality star ramped up after they went on vacation in his home country, where they stayed in the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, near Oxford.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are seemingly confirming their rumored romance as the two were spotted together at the Super Bowl. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vDMTaSAMhy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 9, 2026

From there, they headed to London, where they stayed at the Rosewood Hotel, Page Six reports, before heading on to Paris.

Speaking to the U.S. Sun, a source said, “Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible.” They added, “Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim’s work commitments.”

The pair were in Aspen, Colorado, for New Year’s Eve, at actor Kate Hudson’s party, though no pictures of the two of them there together have emerged at the time of writing.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were pictured with their then-partners in London in 2014. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Both Kardashian and Hamilton stepped out to watch the Seahawks’ crushing victory in neutral all-black ensembles.

Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared an image of her on his Instagram showing off her new bangs for the game.

“Super Bowl bangs,” he wrote, with a football emoji as Kardashian stared back.

Chris Appleton/Instagram

Neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has publicly spoken out about the rumors. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both of them for comment.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.