Kim Kardashian’s Ex, 45, Reveals Why He Only Has Months to Live

Patrick Dempsey, 60, has opened up about supporting his former on-screen friend Eric Dane, 53, who revealed in April that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). “It’s very hard for him, but I do try to stay in touch and see how he’s doing,” Dempsey told Parade, adding that Dane is a “wonderful human being” and has been “incredibly courageous” in the midst of his diagnosis. Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy alongside Dane, who portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan, said he tried to get his co-star to join him in his new series, Memory of a Killer. Yet he added, “I was happy to see that he [Dane] was here in Toronto working on, I think, another medical drama.” Despite Dane’s diagnosis, the actor has revealed that he wants to keep acting and appeared in an episode of the NBC drama Brilliant Minds, where he portrayed a character diagnosed with ALS. “I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role,” Dane said at a virtual panel hosted by the I AM ALS organization in December.
NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk has filed for divorce from her wife, former Today host Jenna Wolfe, after almost 13 years of marriage. Gosk filed for divorce on Wednesday, TMZ reported, citing online records. The couple, who share two daughters, Harper, 12, and Quinn, 10, separated in September 2021 but had never filed for divorce. While working at Today in 2013, Wolfe announced that she was a lesbian and that she and her partner, Gosk, were expecting their first child. The two married later that year and welcomed Harper in August. In February 2015, Quinn was born. After nearly 10 years together, Wolfe told People in 2023 that she and Gosk had been separated since September 2021, adding that the pandemic had complicated their relationship. “COVID was really tough, because we both worked from home,” Wolfe, then a Fox Sports anchor, said. She said that she and Gosk, an NBC News correspondent, were both filming live shots from their Manhattan apartment. “When there’s two people on television, plus both kids trying to do Zoom school in a Manhattan apartment, there’s just no space anywhere,” Wolfe told the magazine. “We decided after that, in order to preserve the relationship, it was better that Steph moved out.”
Kim Kardashian’s Ex, 45, Reveals Why He Only Has Months to Live
Singer Ray J says his partying lifestyle has caught up to him. On Instagram, the singer morbidly told his fans that “2027 is definitely a wrap” for him and revealed the heart issues that have arisen from his alcohol and drug use. “This is black,” he said, referring to his heart. He has had a long history of abusing the stimulant Adderall, telling his followers that he used to take “10 Addys” alongside drinking “four or five bottles a day.” Ray J disclosed to TMZ that he is now on Jardiance and Entresto, both drugs used to treat possible heart failure. Further treatment from his doctors could follow, including a possible surgery to place a pacemaker. In his statements, the singer also confirmed reports from earlier this month claiming that he was hospitalized for heart pains. Ray J, who dated Kim Kardashian on and off from 2003 to 2006 before their infamous sex tape leaked in 2007, says he is no longer on drugs or alcohol but remains bedridden. “As long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers,” Ray J told his fans.
A trio of Air Marshals was chased out of a Korean BBQ restaurant on Wednesday, after people mistook them for ICE agents. Marshals called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies to Plaza Mexico at around 6.20 p.m. amid a case of mistaken identity, with personnel from two stations responding. When the dozens of deputies reached the scene in the 3100 block of East Imperial Highway, a large crowd had gathered after rumors of their presence spread via social media “like wildfire,” CBS News reports. “We got texts here to the desk,” CBS L.A. assignment editor Mike Rogers said. “It was all over the internet, social media as well, and it turns out these were not ICE agents at all.” The deputies formed a protective line until unmarked vehicles arrived to pick up the marshals and take them to the Sheriff’s Department’s century station. At the time of writing, no arrests have been reported, and the crowd is understood to have dispersed soon after the Air Marshals, who are part of the Department of Homeland Security, were deployed. Acrimony towards ICE agents has reached a fever pitch following the killings of 37-year-olds Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,400-year-old Zapotec tomb in southern Mexico. It has been hailed by Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum as “the most important archaeological discovery of the past decade.” The burial site, located in San Pablo Huitzo, Oaxaca, dates back to around the year 600 and showcases the intricate artistry of the Zapotec civilization, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). The tomb’s entrance features an owl sculpture, inside whose beak sits a carved human head—likely representing the individual buried within. Owls held deep significance for the Zapotec, symbolizing night and death. Surrounding the burial chamber are multicolored murals and carvings, including two human figures at the doorway holding ceremonial artifacts, possibly acting as tomb guardians. Inside, an elaborate mural in ocher, white, green, red, and blue depicts a procession carrying copal, a resin used in ritual incense. A multidisciplinary INAH team is currently working to preserve the site by stabilizing the fragile murals, which have been damaged by tree roots, insects, and fluctuating environmental conditions.
International travelers are showing signs of hesitation following new rules from the Trump administration that would require some visitors to disclose their social media account activity. While it remains unclear which details would be collected or how they would be used, ESTA applicants under the Visa Waiver Program would reportedly need to provide account information for the past five years. ESTA currently allows citizens from 42 countries—including the U.K., Australia, Japan, Italy, and Israel—to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa, submitting only basic information like passport numbers, birth dates, and criminal history. A recent World Travel & Tourism Council survey of roughly 5,000 international residents found that about one-third would be less likely to travel to the U.S. under the new requirements. Two-thirds said the rules make the country feel less welcoming for both leisure and business trips. The WTTC warns that declining visitor numbers could slash U.S. tourism spending by an estimated $15.7 billion, cost more than 150,000 jobs, and weaken the country’s competitive standing in the global travel market.
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 65, formally entered the race for Minnesota governor on Thursday. “Minnesota, we’ve been through a lot,” Klobuchar said at the start of a video announcing her run, recounting recent tragedies that have rocked the state, including the targeted killing of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent, and the Saturday death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents—as well as the deployment of thousands of ICE agents that has sparked protests across Minnesota. “These times call for leaders who can stand up and not be rubber stamps of this administration,” said the senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, whose decision to run for governor follows Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that he would not seek re-election. Klobuchar—who has represented Minnesota in the Senate for nearly two decades—enters the race with strong odds, backed by high favorability among Minnesota voters and the fact that Republicans have not won a statewide office in Minnesota since 2006. On the Republican side, nearly a dozen candidates are competing in the August primaries for the Nov. 3 ballot including MyPillow founder and recovering crack addict Mike Lindell. “I’m asking Democrats, Independents, and Republicans to join our campaign,” Klobuchar said.
Charity Pierce, a participant on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, has died. She was 50 years old when she died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27. Her daughter, Charly, who appeared on season three of the show alongside her mother, announced the passing on Facebook. The post, which featured a photo of the mother and daughter holding hands, did not reveal Pierce’s cause of death. “I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath,” she wrote. A family source told TMZ that Charity had been in hospice care for at least a month, struggling with lymphedema and fluid buildup within her lungs. While on My 600-lb Life, Charity made significant progress with her weight, losing around 300 pounds, a significant drop from her 800-pound weight at the start of filming. Charity returned to TLC for the My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? segment to discuss her struggle with weight gain and her ongoing efforts to reconnect with her daughter. Charly concluded her Facebook post by saying her mother was “finally at peace.”
MAGA comedian Rob Schneider’s wife is splitting up with him after 15 years of marriage. Patricia Maya Schneider, 37, a Mexican actress and producer, filed for divorce from the 62-year-old conservative celebrity in Arizona last month, legal documents obtained by People revealed. Their marriage is “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation,” the documents say. The ex-couple married in Los Angeles in 2010 and share two daughters: Madeline, 13, and Robbie, 9. The split from Patricia marks Schneider’s third divorce. In 1988, the Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star married former model London King, with whom he shares a daughter, singer Elle King. The couple divorced in 1990. Schneider also had a short-lived marriage with former model Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005. In 2023, Schneider shared an anniversary post on Instagram praising his then-wife Patricia, writing, “Thank you for our TWO gorgeous girls and thank YOU for believing in me, teaching me and for making me a better person. Thank you for every wonderful Mexican dinner!”
The mystery liquid sprayed on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall event in Minneapolis on Tuesday night has been revealed to be apple cider vinegar. Democrat Omar was criticizing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the ICE raids in her district when 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak rushed towards her, squirting a syringe containing strong-smelling liquid at her. On Wednesday, CNN reported that forensic examiners have determined with high probability the liquid was apple cider vinegar, according to a source from law enforcement familiar with the investigation into the incident. The Daily Beast has contacted Omar’s office for comment. CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said that while apple cider vinegar is “clearly not a substance that is going to cause great injury,” the attacker may have been planning “to terrorize her for whatever reason… to force her to be more restrained in her own comments.” Kazmierczak, who has shared his support for Donald Trump on his social media, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with third-degree assault. After the incident, Omar posted on X that she was “ok.” She added, “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.” Trump, who has repeatedly insulted Omar calling her “garbage,” had no sympathy when asked about the attack hours after it had happened. Trump suggested to an ABC reporter that the incident was a plot concocted by Omar herself. “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”