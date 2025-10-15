Kim Kardashian’s Pubic Hair Panties Are Sold Out With a Waitlist

Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS has sold out their synthetic pubic hair thongs in a variety of colors, lengths, and textures and is now accumulating a waitlist for the product. SKIMS is not shy of a controversial undergarment. In 2023, the brand launched the original nipple bra to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. An updated faux-piercing version of the bra was released in May. The brand is now breaking the internet with the $32 Ultimate Bush micro-string thong that replicates pubic hair. “Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?” the promotional image read. While some believe the product launch is unprecedented, celebrities like Doja Cat and Julia Fox have showcased suggestive pubic hair clothing in their own ventures. Despite the controversy, the new launch is in high demand as it has sold out and is currently directing customers to join a waitlist.