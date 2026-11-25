Kimmel Humiliates Trump With Striking Turkey Comparison
The late-night host roasted the president for Thanksgiving.
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Jimmy Kimmel has humiliated President Trump with an uncanny comparison.
On Tuesday, the late-night host deemed Trump “our gobbler-in-chief,” comparing the 80-year-old president to a turkey.
“Where have I seen that wattle before?” joked Kimmel. “Because dead ringers, right?” The ABC anchor then displayed two images: a turkey neck and the president’s side profile.
The gag came as Kimmel tore into Trump for the presidential tradition of pardoning turkeys around Thanksgiving.
“At the White House today, our president took part in what used to be the silliest presidential tradition, the pardoning of the turkeys. Now it’s the most normal thing he does,” he joked.
“This has been, uh, happening at the White House since Lincoln was president. And, you know, Trump imagines himself to be a rival of Lincoln for the title of best president ever. He’s even getting rid of the coin with Lincoln’s head on it. I don’t know if you heard, Trump has officially ended production of the penny, which is actually a bit of a hassle for him personally because pennies are what he uses to tip his caddies. So, the United States will no longer mint pennies. He is literally nickel-and-diming us now,” Kimmel continued.
The late-night host said that “Dishonest Abe” pardoned two turkeys on Tuesday: Freedom and Feathers. The ceremony took place at the White House and had both first lady Melania Trump and elusive first son Barron Trump in attendance.
Kimmel threw a potshot at Melania as he played footage of the “total pardon,” saying, “I don’t know if you can hear, but if you listen closely, you can hear Melania whispering, ‘I wish I was turkey.’”
“Freedom and Feathers made a sizable donation to the Trump Presidential Library,” quipped Kimmel. “And just like that, all their sins were forgiven.”
“Freedom and Feathers were sent to live on a farm in Texas,” he added. “Same farm they will be sending Mitch McConnell to in January.”
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