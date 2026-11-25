“I know they don’t like it when I say that, but it’s true,” the host said.

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Bill Maher, 70, thinks liberal hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, 59, are killing late-night TV.

As a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Maher agreed when Morgan, 61, asked him if he thinks “that the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and the others, by being so obviously politically partisan, have conspired to slightly kill late-night comedy for you?”

“Well, it definitely seems dead,” Maher responded. “So I don’t think that helped. I mean, I know they don’t like it when I say that, but it’s true.”

"Real Time" with Bill Maher. Real Time with Bill Maher

Kimmel regularly criticizes President Donald Trump, 80, on air; as a result, the president has publicly antagonized Kimmel and pressured ABC to temporarily suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2025.

Maher’s relationship with the president is less clear; he’s dined with Trump at the White House twice, and the two men alternate between trading jabs and compliments.

Maher told Morgan he’s grateful to operate separately from other late-night hosts. He thinks that their liberalism alienates conservative would-be audience members.

“I’m glad I’m not lumped in because I’m not like them at all,” he said. “I’m really not. And I’m not saying they’re not talented or funny. They are. But yes, they absolutely have no interest in playing to half the country.”

Jimmy Kimmel. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Despite claiming he’s more inclusive toward audience members across the political spectrum, Maher also said he’s aware his politics have lost him fans “on the far left.”

“I don’t miss them,” he said.

Maher and Kimmel were friends until late 2025, when Maher criticized Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, who is co-head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

McNearney had revealed in November 2025 that she no longer had relationships with Trump-supporting family members, especially amid Trump’s repeated attacks on Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice

Kimmel and Maher likely fell out after Maher decided to discuss McNearney’s statement on his show Real Time the following month.

“She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with 10 reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump, and some still didn’t obey — so, you know, ultimatums,” Maher said in front of his live HBO audience. “Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum. Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”

Though Maher has since said that Kimmel is still “mad at me,” he maintains that he doesn’t “think I did anything wrong” and insists that Kimmel shouldn’t have been angry.

“My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can’t talk to you unless you’re exactly there,” Maher said.

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