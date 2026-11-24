Somehow, “Melania: The Series” did even worse than the movie.

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Jimmy Kimmel has exposed just how badly the first lady’s new Amazon MGM series has flopped.

On Monday night, the late-night host ripped into Melania: The Series, which was released on the streaming platform last week to abysmal reviews.

“The first lady’s new TV show dropped this weekend on Scam Amazon Prime,” roasted Kimmel.

“The series currently has a rating on IMDb of 1.1 out of 10, which is not the be-best,” he continued. “That’s an even lower rating than her husband has.”

Kimmel roasted both the president and the first lady, pictured here in her new Amazon series. Amazon MGM

The two-part series (which does hold a rating of 1.1 on IMDb) is mirroring its predecessor, Melania. The eponymous film, released in January, has similarly low approval ratings across platforms. On Rotten Tomatoes, Melania has a 9 percent approval rating from critics; on IMDb, it is rated at 1.7 out of 10; on Metacritic, it holds a dire status of “Overwhelming Dislike.” The movie was also brutally review-bombed by users on the wildly popular Letterboxd platform.

Kimmel, a known Trump nemesis who has also had public beef with the first lady, went on to mock her new show, calling it “unbelievable.”

The Melania Series has been deemed nearly unwatchable by critics. Amazon

“What a series this is. In Episode 1, you learn that Melania likes shoes, and then in Episode 2, you learn she also likes hats, and she wore a lot of them. At least according to the credits, she is listed as executive producer, creative executive officer, and styling and visual architect,” he said.

“Now, I’ve worked in television for quite a long time. I’ve never heard of a TV show with a styling and visual architect or a creative executive officer,” Kimmel joked. “Much like Melania’s passion for Donald Trump, those titles do not exist in television.”

Kimmel told his audience that the show is “the perfect program for those who are aware of Melania Trump but wonder if there’s somehow even less than meets the eye.” He went on to show bizarre footage from the series, which consisted of leftover footage from her multimillion-dollar documentary, directed by disgraced MAGA director Brett Ratner and acquired by billionaire Jeff Bezos’s company.

Melania Trump was without her husband at the premiere this time around. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

In its brief runtime, Melania: The Series includes ridiculous gaffes, a look into Melania’s true feelings toward her 80-year-old husband, and even some dating advice for her son, NYU student Barron Trump. But as Kimmel points out, it also features cringe, irrelevant insight into things like Melania’s affinity for ice cream and how she can bake a strudel.

“That’s her fun way of saying she made a Pop-Tart once,” he quipped, adding, “Maybe next she can host The Great Slovenian Baking Show.”

Melania’s latest content offering has been annihilated by critics, including The Guardian’s Stuart Heritage, who said, “Even calling it a series requires a wild stretching of the imagination.”

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