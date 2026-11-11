Jon Stewart Predicts How Trump’s Final 2 Years Will Play Out
The comedian has a few ideas for the president’s lame duck period.
Jon Stewart wants President Donald Trump, 80, to pack up his mess and move to Florida full-time.
The 63-year-old Daily Show host discussed how Congress should prepare for Trump’s potential move to Mar-a-Lago and self-pardoning.
The president officially entered lame-duck territory on Nov. 3, when his Republican Party lost control of both the House and the Senate. The GOP’s sound defeat has generated uncertainty about how Trump will handle his final two years in office, especially given the time and money he’s invested in various D.C. construction projects.
Stewart said he hopes Trump will leave Washington and bring his large-scale gifts with him. The president’s struggling construction projects include a massive White House ballroom rife with safety concerns, a 250-foot triumphal arch of ambiguous legality, and an endless assault on the Reflecting Pool’s infrastructure.
“Take ‘em,” Stewart said about the projects on The Weekly Show. “Go. Let him go now. Tell him now: ‘Pre-pardon yourself. Go to Mar-a-Lago now. Apparently there’s an airport there with your name on it, just waiting for you to fly in there with whatever boxes of whatever you wanna f---ing bring. Bring the reflecting pool. We’ll build another one.’”
“I don’t give a s--t,” Stewart continued. “Just go, go back to Florida. Normally, you go to Florida and bring back souvenirs. He brings the souvenirs back to Florida.”
The comedian had one last plea for Trump’s D.C. exodus.
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“Bring the ballroom,” he urged.
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