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Jon Stewart Predicts How Trump’s Final 2 Years Will Play Out

The comedian has a few ideas for the president’s lame duck period.

By Dana Herrnstadt

Jon Stewart wants President Donald Trump, 80, to pack up his mess and move to Florida full-time.

The 63-year-old Daily Show host discussed how Congress should prepare for Trump’s potential move to Mar-a-Lago and self-pardoning.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as the final steel beam is raised at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026.

Trump admiring his ballroom.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president officially entered lame-duck territory on Nov. 3, when his Republican Party lost control of both the House and the Senate. The GOP’s sound defeat has generated uncertainty about how Trump will handle his final two years in office, especially given the time and money he’s invested in various D.C. construction projects.

Stewart said he hopes Trump will leave Washington and bring his large-scale gifts with him. The president’s struggling construction projects include a massive White House ballroom rife with safety concerns, a 250-foot triumphal arch of ambiguous legality, and an endless assault on the Reflecting Pool’s infrastructure.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds models of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds models of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Take ‘em,” Stewart said about the projects on The Weekly Show. “Go. Let him go now. Tell him now: ‘Pre-pardon yourself. Go to Mar-a-Lago now. Apparently there’s an airport there with your name on it, just waiting for you to fly in there with whatever boxes of whatever you wanna f---ing bring. Bring the reflecting pool. We’ll build another one.’”

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, reopened after months of repairs, ahead of the midterm elections, in Washington, DC, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Trump speaks often about his changes to the Reflecting Pool, even when his speeches should focus on other topics.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I don’t give a s--t,” Stewart continued. “Just go, go back to Florida. Normally, you go to Florida and bring back souvenirs. He brings the souvenirs back to Florida.”

The comedian had one last plea for Trump’s D.C. exodus.

“Bring the ballroom,” he urged.

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Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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