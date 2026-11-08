A NIGHT TO FORGET Trump’s Biggest Losers Gather for Mar-a-Lago Pity Party The president retreated to Florida for a black tie who’s-who of MAGA failures.

Donald Trump has retreated to his side-hustle as a Floridian event host following his historic midterm defeat.

The 80-year-old president was spotted schmoozing with his allies at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday for a wedding, and even picked up the mic to deliver a speech for the happy couple.

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Photos of the event carry a slightly more funereal vibe than expected for a celebration of love, with a bizarre guest list adding to the unsettling Trumpiness of the big day.

Trump has limited his public speeches following midterms, but he made an exception for a wedding at his Florida resort. Instagram/@sperincioli

Iowa Senate hopeful Joe Mitchell, 29, last month presented Trump with a made-up “Man of the Century” award, soothing the octogenarian for his lack of real Nobel Peace Prizes.

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Mitchell swiftly went on to lose his run for Congress in the midterms, but seemed happy enough to be invited to Trump’s tackiest retreat as a consolation.

Iowa Senate race loser Joe Mitchell posed with the failing president he last month dubbed 'Man of the Century.' Instagram/@mitchell4iowa

The young conservative shared a photo of himself and the president on Instagram, both flashing a thumbs up and toothy smiles at the camera.

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“Stay Schemin,” Mitchell wrote.

Another recent loser came in the form of Katie Zacharia, the White House’s shortest-serving press secretary ever.

Having held the role from October 13-16—including a single press briefing—the former MLM saleswoman returned to Trump’s orbit in glee.

Katie Zacharia, recovered from her five-day press secretary stint, made it onto the guest list. Instagram/@katiezacharia

Zacharia smiled alongside controversial pro-Trump figures from overseas. Instagram/@thapanee_91

Zacharia’s post included photos with Australian Trump fan Erin Molan and English socialite-turned MAGA devotee Lady Victoria Hervey.

“I’m just here for the chocolate sorbet,” Zacharia captioned her update.

Trump's distinctively tacky decorative touches were evident in shots from the palatial golf retreat. Instagram/@danilabarcelosarquitetura

Other photos from the wedding show the ceremony space, comprising rows of gray chairs set on either side of a swathe of white fabric fashioned as an aisle on a shiny beige floor.

Yellow-gold gilding covers every possible surface above head-height—a fashion the Oval Office now suffers from—alongside large mirrors and chandeliers to cover any remaining space.

Trump apparently mixed up his own look slightly for the nuptials, with a pale blue tie in place of his traditional on-the-job red.

Despite an evidential mass of work to do in order to secure his party and leadership, the president bookended Tuesday’s midterms with Mar-a-Lago weekends; his visit last week involved a jungle-themed Halloween bash.

While Trump seems content to flee the reality of Washington in favor of hosting parties and rage-posting on Truth social, his erratic behavior has sparked renewed calls to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office before his remaining two years are up.

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