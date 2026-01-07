Kimmel Roasts Trump’s Rambling House GOP Speech With ‘Presedementia’ Supercut

Jimmy Kimmel set his sights on President Donald Trump after a long, freewheeling speech to House Republicans, rolling out a montage of moments he said captured the address at its most incoherent.

On his show Tuesday night, Kimmel introduced a supercut drawn from Trump’s remarks earlier in the day, telling viewers the president “covered a variety of important topics, not least of all Melania’s distaste for one of his signature moves.” Kimmel was referring to Trump’s onstage story about his wife’s reaction to his dancing.

“She hates when I dance,” Trump said at what he has named the Trump Kennedy Center, before impersonating the first lady. “Darling, it’s not presidential!” he said. “‘Could you imagine FDR dancing?’ She said that to me.”

Kimmel roasted Trump on his show Tuesday. ABC

Kimmel paused to provide historical context. “Now, for those who like Melania are not students of American history, FDR was in a wheelchair,” he said. “He had polio and he was paralyzed from the waist down, which means he didn’t dance much.”

“But nice work throwing your wife under the bus on that one!” Kimmel added. “So the Tantrum of the Opera went on for 84 minutes this morning. For your sanity, we’ve whittled that down, and here are today’s real moments in presedementia.”

A supercut followed, featuring Trump making assorted sound effects, facial expressions, and gestures as he spoke. The montage ended with Trump saying, “I wish he could explain to me what the hell is going on.”

Trump rolled out a variety of meme-worthy gestures. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

As he exited the stage, Trump ended his speech with his signature “YMCA” dance, presumably to Melania’s chagrin.

The nearly 90-minute appearance before House Republicans featured few new policy proposals or a clear agenda. Instead, Trump moved between familiar talking points and personal asides, touching on his actions during the Capitol riot five years ago, joking about adopting liberal positions to attract transgender voters, and making repeated references to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, including comments about his wheelchair use.

During the speech, Trump also warned that Democrats would “find a way to impeach me” if they regained control of Congress. He further mused aloud about seeking a third term as president, a move barred under the Constitution.