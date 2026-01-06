Jimmy Kimmel Bravely Submits Himself to Trump’s ‘Dementia’ Test

Jimmy Kimmel proved once and for all how easy it was for President Donald Trump to pass the cognitive exam he took at Walter Reed Medical Center.

In his Monday night monologue, Kimmel showed a Truth Social post from Trump bragging about having aced his “Cognitive Examination, which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.”

“In the interest of fairness, and also to get a sense of what he keeps babbling about, we got in touch with a doctor who gives this test regularly, these cognitive exams,” Kimmel explained. “And I asked her to administer one to me.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel reading Truth Social post from Trump. ABC

Kimmel explained, “This is the official exam administered by a medical professional. I did not see the questions ahead of time. And I’m willing to release the full unedited version if necessary.”

“With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is,” Kimmel said, “and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s.”

Kimmel played a 4-minute clip of himself taking the real cognitive exam that Trump had described as “not easy.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel wearing glasses to take a dementia test. ABC

The test had Kimmel connect some dots, name some words that start with “f,” and correctly identify basic drawings of a lion, a rhino, and a camel.

“I just saw Zootopia, so I know all the answers," Kimmel jokingly bragged upon acing the animal section.

The medical professional tallied up Kimmel’s points and told him he got a “perfect score.”

Kimmel replied, “So I can be president.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Close-in shot on Kimmel's cognitive test. Comedy Central

The segment comes after months of Kimmel trolling Trump over his cognitive bragging. Kimmel has repeatedly argued that passing a test designed to detect cognitive impairment is a low bar for a president to clear.

In October 2025, Kimmel defended Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett when Trump claimed they wouldn’t be able to pass the test themselves.