Kimmel Quizzes Jasmine Crockett With Trump’s Dementia Test

Both Jimmy Kimmel and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett are ready to call President Trump’s “IQ test” bluff.

Trump has repeatedly bragged about acing a cognitive test he recently took at Walter Reed Medical Hospital, and on Monday he asserted that “low IQ” Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett wouldn’t be able to pass it.

Kimmel showed a clip of Trump saying, “You give [Ocasio-Cortez] an IQ test. Have her pass the exams that I decided to take. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump.”

Kimmel replied, “I agree. It sounds like a challenge.”

Repeating a bit from his Tuesday monologue, Kimmel explained, “Not only do I want to see this contest happen, I want to make it happen... I want to give our brilliant, bigly-brained president a chance to teach those left-wing lightweights a thing or two about brain power live on national television.”

The contest, which would involve Trump and the two Democrats taking the cognitive test live on air, was dubbed by Kimmel, “The James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational.”

“Now, all we need are the contestants,” Kimmel said, before introducing Jasmine Crockett via video call.

“Thank you for joining us,” Kimmel told Crockett. “I assume you are aware of the fact that the president, for whatever reason, has challenged you?”

“I am very well aware,” Crockett replied. “I know that he can’t seem to find himself in the Oval Office to make sure that he can end this shutdown, but he does have time to troll me. So, listen: if he’s down, I’m down.”

President Trump acknowledged that some of the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment were easy, but argued the later questions were harder. Screenshot via University of Missouri

Kimmel asked her, “Do you notice any kind of a pattern when it comes to people he frequently refers to as ‘low IQ’ people?”

Crockett replied, “They tend to be women, and they tend to be women of color.”

Trump’s repeated claims to reporters that the cognitive test he took was “very hard” has raised concerns over his mental health, because the test in question—the Montreal Cognitive Assessment—is not supposed to be hard at all for adults.

Kimmel mocked Trump by quizzing Crockett with some questions that were “of the sort” of questions on the exam Trump took.

“Can you name this animal?” Kimmel asked, showing Crockett a drawing of an elephant.