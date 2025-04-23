Jasmine Crockett Challenges Trump to IQ Test: ‘Absolutely’

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett confirmed that she would “absolutely” take an IQ test “head to head” against President Donald Trump.

The Democratic congresswoman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night and responded to recent comments the president made about the representative’s IQ.

“She’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person,” Trump said of Crockett last month. “I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party.”

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Crockett if she would be willing to take an IQ test “publicly, head to head” against the president, she responded: “Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely!”

The president’s comments were a reaction to the “Governor Hot Wheels” comment Crockett made towards Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is in a wheelchair, at the Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles in March.

“We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we have Governor Hot Wheels down there,” she said. “The only thing hot about him is that he’s a hot a-- mess, honey.”

Crockett clarified in a subsequent statement that her words were misinterpreted, saying that she was referring to the “planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.”

Kimmel also showed Crockett a clip of Trump bashing the Democratic Party for choosing her as their “new star,” with the president remarking, “Are they serious about that... If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble. I mean this is Crockett. Oh man, oh man.”

“It says a lot when you literally are supposed to be the leader of the free world and you’re worried about a rising sophomore in the House. I’m just saying,” Crockett retorted.

Crockett has been a very outspoken critic of Trump, and the two have launched insults back and forth at each other over the past few months.

Just last week, Crockett called out MAGA for spreading conspiracy theories about her when they had an “orange,” “buffoon of a leader” in charge.

“Unfortunately for MAGA… their buffoon of a leader is every ethical & criminal stereotype that they attribute to me, but the only one that fits the bill isn’t black, but instead orange," she posted on X.

Y’all can keep wasting time on conspiracy theories aka lies about me OR start paying attention to things that actually impact your life like this👇🏾.



PS Still Single, Childless, no granny drama, no new mysterious wealth (like those that may have engaged in INSIDER TRADING as… https://t.co/AZkBIp7F09 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) April 15, 2025

On Tuesday, Crockett told Kimmel that “we really don’t know how much damage” the administration is causing, saying that their “level of incompetence” is almost “incomprehensible.”

Aside from Trump, she also went in on Pete Hegseth and “the idiot known as Elon Musk,” concluding: “All of y’all are a problem.”