Media

Jasmine Crocket Slams ‘Cruelty’ of White House’s Viral Deported Dad Meme

IS THIS FORREAL?

“Who are we, where are we living, and who is running this country?” the Democratic congresswoman said on MSNBC Saturday.

Will Neal
Reporter

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett struggled to pick her jaw up off the floor after the White House openly mocked a Maryland dad the administration has wrongfully deported.

“Who are we, where are we living, and who is running this country?” Crockett said during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show.

On Friday, the official White House X account posted a photoshopped image of a New York Times story and edited the headline to say that Kilmar Abrego Garcia—who the Trump administration itself admitted was deported because of an “administrative error”—was “an MS-13 illegal alien” who is “never coming back.”

“This [post] will most likely show up in a contempt hearing,” Crocket speculated on Saturday, further wondering who on the White House press team might have thought sharing the meme was a good idea or, at this stage, even “if they really do care.”

