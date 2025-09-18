Trump, 79, Confused Over Which Country’s War He ‘Solved’

President Donald Trump has made an embarrassing gaffe on the world stage by forgetting which war he’s “solved” and mispronouncing the name of one of the countries involved.

For the second time in as many weeks, the 79-year-old president boasted about settling a conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania, when he meant to reference Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“I think that we settled Aber-baijan and Albania,” Trump said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hold a press conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS Leon Neal/via REUTERS

“It was going on for years. It was never going to be settled… If you remember the prime minister and the presidents, they were there for many years. When they were in my office, we settled.”

The comments were made during a press conference that capped off a whirlwind two days in which the Royals and the British Government rolled out the red carpet for the US President.

But it is particularly awkward given the leaders of both Azerbaijan and Armenia were hosted by Trump in the Oval Office only last month, where they posed for photographs as they signed a much-touted peace deal.

President Donald Trump helps ink a peace deal between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right). Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“If Biden made a gaffe this egregious and embarrassing, it would be front-page news in the New York Times. But now it’s just Trump being Trump!” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.

“He should pressure Armenia to change its name to Albania,” quipped another social media user.

Biden did indeed make several gaffes during his time in office, including several on the world stage—and Trump would often seize on them.

He should pressure Armenia to change its name to Albania. Problem solved. https://t.co/izZmvlGusC — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) September 18, 2025

He occasionally confused world leaders with their predecessors; at one point, he referred to Trump as his vice president, and at a NATO summit in Washington, he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the world’s media as “President Putin.”

“Great Job, Joe!” Trump wrote on social media after the press conference.

Trump used Thursday’s press conference in the UK to attack Biden again, after being given an opening by MAGA reporter Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

While British journalists asked hard-hitting questions about Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza, the Ukraine war, and free speech, Glenn asked the president if he had an update on Biden’s autopen.

“Yeah, it’s just gotten worse,” Trump said. “He was never the brightest bulb in the ceiling, as we know.”

The joint declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia is one of several touted by the president and his allies as they pursue a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump.

Trump also talks up his roles in resolving conflicts in Pakistan and India, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Thailand and Cambodia, among others.