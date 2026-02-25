Kimmel Sounds Off on Trump’s ‘Dementia’-Fueled SOTU Speech

Jimmy Kimmel trashed President Donald Trump’s historically long 108-minute speech, describing it as the incoherent “rambling” of a man in severe cognitive decline.

Kimmel was particularly appalled by a moment 50 minutes into the speech, where Trump described Somali residents in Minnesota as people who are “plundering America,” and told the audience to stand if they agree that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

Due to the loaded nature of the statement, plus the speech’s total omission of any mention of the killing of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minnesota, many Democrats refused to stand.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up!” Trump said to Democrats in the chamber, soon adding about them, “These people are crazy, I’m telling you, they’re crazy.”

Kimmel responded in his monologue Tuesday, “I have to say, Trump’s dementia really makes me miss Joe Biden’s dementia. It was a much friendlier dementia.”

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Vice President JD Vance, left, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., also appear. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Here’s the real State of the Union, OK?” Kimmel said. “We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear. He has his goons arresting, incarcerating, and killing American citizens.”

Kimmel listed off Trump’s scandals, from the many mentions of him in the Epstein files to his Bible-grifting.

“He’s protecting pedophiles and won’t explain it,” Kimmel said. “He’s lining the pockets of billionaires all while neglecting the sick, the poor, the hungry. In the name of Jesus, by the way, who you can read all about in the Donald Trump edition of the God Bless the USA Bible that is made in China and available for $99.99.”

Trump’s SOTU address has been criticized not only for its divisiveness but also for its length.

It was eight minutes longer than the previous longest annual address, which was made by Trump in 2025.

“We were waiting for the speech to finish before we started shooting the show,“ said Kimmel, who typically films his episodes around 4 p.m. PT.

Kimmel joked, “When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech or does it at some point become a conniption thing?”

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images