Yelling Trump Gets Into Wild Screaming Match With Democrats

Donald Trump’s State of the Union address descended into a wild screaming match as the president embarked on an angry, racist tirade over illegal immigrants and alleged fraud.

About 50 minutes into the speech, dramatic scenes ensued after Trump began to demonize immigrants and declared that he would ignite a “war on fraud” against Somalis in Minnesota.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (R) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) shout during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“When it comes to the corruption that is plundering America, there has been no more stunning example than Minnesota—where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer,” Trump said.

However, things escalated even further when the president, who had been trying to needle Democrats for much of his speech, commanded the audience to stand.

“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” said Trump, conveniently ignoring the killing of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents.

US President Donald Trump concludes his remarks during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images) ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

While Republicans stood, several Democrats, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, remained seated, prompting the president to rip into party members.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up!” he said. “You should be ashamed!”

But this, in turn, led Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who was wearing a “F-ck ICE” pin on her jacket, to yell back at the president from across the room, calling him a “liar.”

As Trump continued, Omar, who Trump has previously referred to as “garbage” and someone who should “go back” to Somalia, began screaming, “You kill Americans,” an apparent reference to the deaths of Pretti and Good last month.

Posters of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both US citizens fatally shot by immigration agents, are seen during a candlelight vigil in Minneapolis, Minnesota. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

But the president remained defiant as he traversed other topics, such as immigration, crime and election security, while directing more of his remarks at Democrats in the room.

“These people are crazy, I’m telling ya, they’re crazy,” he said.

“Boy oh boy, we’re lucky we have a country with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country, but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time.”

The speech was a chance for Trump to recalibrate ahead of November’s midterms as he faces disastrous opinion polls.

A new Washington Post–ABC/Ipsos poll released on Monday, for instance, shows 60 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance, with 47 per cent strongly disapproving—the highest disapproval level in years.

But things got off to an awkward start when one of Donald Trump’s own Supreme Court appointees—Neil Gorsuch—refused to show up to the State of the Union address, days after striking down his signature economic policy.

Representative Al Green, a democrat from Texas, holds a sign reading "Black People Aren't Apes" as he is escorted out during US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Feb. 24, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Fellow Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett, who also voted against his global tariffs, showed up alongside Chief Justice John Roberts, conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh and liberal justice Elena Kagan.

However, cameras captured an extreme close-up of Barrett sitting a few feet away and staring down the president as he complained about the “very unfortunate” Supreme Court ruling.

Another dramatic moment unfolded soon after the speech began when Texas congressman Al Green was escorted out of the House chamber for holding a sign reading “Black people aren’t apes!”

The sign was an apparent reference to the racist video Trump posted earlier this month, which depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Tom Suozzi looked like he was struggling to stay awake during Trump's speech. Screenshot/MS Now/Screenshot/MS Now

Overall, the speech lasted for 108 minutes, setting a new record for State of the Union addresses.

But less than an hour in, signs of fatigue were already visible in the chamber. Cameras captured Democratic Rep. David Scott, 80, with his eyes shut for prolonged periods, while New York Rep. Tom Suozzi, 63, was also seen slumped forward with his eyes shut and his head in his hands.