The president awarded his BFF, a disgraced former lawyer, one of the nation’s highest honors.

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Jimmy Kimmel is pointing out the unexpected way Donald Trump made history by awarding Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Tuesday, President Trump presented his longtime friend, “disbarred and disoriented podcast host/conspiracy theorist Rudy Giuliani,” as Kimmel put it, with one of the nation’s highest honors. The late-night host pointed out an embarrassing “first” in the award ceremony.

America's Mayor receives America's highest civilian honor. 🇺🇸



President Donald J. Trump awards @RudyGiuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom for true American leadership and a lifetime of public service. pic.twitter.com/dS1wd4irkI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2026

“Giuliani made history today,” said Kimmel on Tuesday night. “He is the first-ever recipient who was also a contestant on The Masked Singer.”

Giuliani, now 82, made a cameo on Fox’s reality singing competition The Masked Singer in 2022. His appearance caused a stir, prompting judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong to walk off set. The Daily Beast dubbed it “a new low point for reality TV” at the time.

“That should have been the last time we saw him,” quipped Kimmel.

Rudy Giuliani on "The Masked Singer." FOX

The Trump crony was once called “America’s mayor” for how he responded to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City. But the decades that followed saw a fall from grace. In 2024, Giuliani was permanently disbarred from New York and Washington, D.C., for his alleged involvement in undermining the results of the 2020 election. The former lawyer to Trump attempted to overturn the outcome and claim widespread voter fraud.

He is the latest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Trump, 80, has also awarded posthumously to conservative activist Charlie Kirk and several sports figures like Tiger Woods and Babe Ruth.

A staunch Trump supporter and ally. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The award is given to those who have made significant contributions to world peace, cultural endeavors, and to the security or national interests of the country.

Kimmel went on to roast the two octogenarian politicians, both of whom have faced various legal troubles and scandals.

“Before today, the Presidential Medal of Freedom was considered to be our nation’s highest civilian honor,” he said.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in 2024. SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

“Past recipients include John Kennedy, Walt Disney, Helen Keller, Edward R. Murrow, Buzz Aldrin, Duke Ellington, Norman Rockwell, Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, and now whatever this is,” Kimmel said, as he displayed several embarrassing clips of Giuliani making bizarre noises and faces.

The late-night host suggested that this is “all part of Trump’s plan to render any award or honor he cannot get meaningless.”

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