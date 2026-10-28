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GOT THE T-SHIRT

Kimmel Takes Brutal Trump Heckle to the Next Level

The late-night host found a new way to roast the president.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Kimmel is joining in on the public heckling of Donald Trump.

As he travels the country in a desperate bid to shore up the MAGA base before the midterms, the 80-year-old president faced a particularly humiliating moment in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday night. Trump appeared before a crowd of voters and started to defend his gold-plated White House makeover. But as he rambled on, a protester interrupted.

“Shove that ballroom up your fat a--!” the unidentified heckler screamed.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm campaign rally at Crossroads Arena in Corinth, Mississippi on October 26, 2026. President Trump is holding the campaign rally to support the re-election campaign of US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS).

Trump was interrupted by a heckler in Corinth, Mississippi.

Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Trump responded, “Oh, go home! Go home. Go home.”

After playing a clip of the incident, Kimmel retorted, “That’s right. Go home and high-five everybody for that. Wouldn’t it be a shame if people started yelling that everywhere he goes, ‘Shove that ballroom up your fat a--s.’”

The late-night host continued, “You know what would be even worse? If people started printing it on shirts.”

Members of the audience listen as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Empty seats abounded in the images from the Corinth rally as Trump attempts to win over voters.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Kimmel’s staff then threw him a red T-shirt with the slogan on both sides, and he held it up as his late-night audience cheered. “Please, please don’t do this at his next rally tomorrow in Ohio or the next one in South Carolina. Please, it’s beneath us,” he joked.

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Trump’s adversaries have welcomed the protester’s words. One user on X said, “Boy, if there was ever a good slogan for the midterms, it would be ‘take that ballroom and shove it up your fat a--.’”

Andy Cohen seemed to share Kimmel’s idea, too, asking on X, “Is there merch?”

After the hilarious interruption at his rally, Trump claimed that his hecklers are “paid protesters” who are “booked” and given $250 to get in the way.

During his appearance in Corinth, Trump continued rambling about his White House renovation, which Kimmel sarcastically called “the issue that is top-of-mind for every voter in the country.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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