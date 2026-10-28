GOT THE T-SHIRT Kimmel Takes Brutal Trump Heckle to the Next Level The late-night host found a new way to roast the president.

Jimmy Kimmel is joining in on the public heckling of Donald Trump.

As he travels the country in a desperate bid to shore up the MAGA base before the midterms, the 80-year-old president faced a particularly humiliating moment in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday night. Trump appeared before a crowd of voters and started to defend his gold-plated White House makeover. But as he rambled on, a protester interrupted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shove that ballroom up your fat a--!” the unidentified heckler screamed.

Trump was interrupted by a heckler in Corinth, Mississippi. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Trump responded, “Oh, go home! Go home. Go home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing a clip of the incident, Kimmel retorted, “That’s right. Go home and high-five everybody for that. Wouldn’t it be a shame if people started yelling that everywhere he goes, ‘Shove that ballroom up your fat a--s.’”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The late-night host continued, “You know what would be even worse? If people started printing it on shirts.”

Empty seats abounded in the images from the Corinth rally as Trump attempts to win over voters. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Kimmel’s staff then threw him a red T-shirt with the slogan on both sides, and he held it up as his late-night audience cheered. “Please, please don’t do this at his next rally tomorrow in Ohio or the next one in South Carolina. Please, it’s beneath us,” he joked.

Trump’s adversaries have welcomed the protester’s words. One user on X said, “Boy, if there was ever a good slogan for the midterms, it would be ‘take that ballroom and shove it up your fat a--.’”

Andy Cohen seemed to share Kimmel’s idea, too, asking on X, “Is there merch?”

“Take your ballroom and shove it up your fat ass” is SENDING ME … is there merch? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 27, 2026

After the hilarious interruption at his rally, Trump claimed that his hecklers are “paid protesters” who are “booked” and given $250 to get in the way.

During his appearance in Corinth, Trump continued rambling about his White House renovation, which Kimmel sarcastically called “the issue that is top-of-mind for every voter in the country.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register