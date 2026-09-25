Jimmy Kimmel is taking his humiliation of the president to the next level, with a little help from Natalie Harp 2.0.

On Thursday, the late-night host’s monologue was interrupted by a Natalie Harp doppelgänger, imitating Donald Trump’s obsessively loyal 35-year-old assistant. For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she played Kimmel’s assistant, showing the same level of devotion that the real Harp has displayed.

Kimmel’s Harp bustled onto the stage carrying a golf set, a briefcase, and a laptop. She called him “my guardian and protector.” She delinted his suit. She offered to post “Truths” for him and do anything, really, to “serve” him adequately.

The late-night host rebuffed her pleas, even asking his sidekick, Guillermo, to escort her backstage. Natalie 2.0 couldn’t handle the news, much like her real-life counterpart, leading to a comic meltdown.

Natalie 2.0 was escorted off the premises. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“I can’t see you backstage!” she cried. “I can’t hear you backstage. I cannot smell you backstage. You got to go, crazy lady. I can’t wipe you backstage. I’m here to serve you. Have you even seen my tattoo? I am not a backstage girl. I want to be right here. Your wife doesn’t deserve you!”

Kimmel’s stunt ended in laughter and applause. The late-night host and Trump nemesis highlighted a situation that had been unfolding for months, mimicking eerily real moments between Harp and the 80-year-old president.

Natalie Harp, 35-year-old aide to President Donald Trump, is always by his side. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Harp has been a Trump devotee since 2019 and his executive assistant since he reassumed office in 2025. Her closeness to the president has not gone unnoticed; in fact, she is rarely seen far from the president. In 2023, she went as far as to jump into the trunk of an SUV to accompany Trump to his Manhattan courthouse trial, not wanting to be left behind by his entourage.

Constantly smiling by his side, the aide has sparked concerns about her influence over Trump.

Harp sent love letters to the president. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

She earned the nickname “human printer” for printing positive articles about the president to massage his ego. Her own fawning letters to Trump were published by the Daily Beast, in which she called him her “Guardian and Protector in this life.”

“I never want to bring you anything but joy,” she said in one. “You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down.”