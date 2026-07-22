Kimmel’s Show Finds Real Reason Melania Scares White House Staff

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest guest host nailed the real reason why the White House staffers allegedly cower in fear of the first lady.

Actor Colman Domingo, filling in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, highlighted author Michael Wolff’s report that staffers are terrified of Melania Trump and had a theory to explain why.

“Everybody in the White House is afraid of Melania Trump and her power—that is, if she chooses to use it,” Wolff wrote in a column for his Substack, HOWL, on July 20.

Domingo responded, “It makes sense that everyone’s afraid of Melania.”

“The last time anyone encountered a wealthy, ageless European who was that cold and emotionless, it was Dracula,” quipped the Euphoria star.

Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host compared the first lady to Dracula. Evan Vucci/Reuters

According to Wolff, the first lady’s “unpredictability” leads to near-constant alarm. The Trump biographer describes her as a “wild card,” saying “almost nobody near Trump—including Trump himself—knows Melania’s moves until she makes them.”

“Of all the self-dealing among Trump family members, Melania’s moves—not just about money, but about calling attention to herself—are seen as most disturbing to the White House, and most in danger of putting her on a collision course with the president,” Wolff reported.

Domingo quoted Wolff once again, responding to the claims from staffers. “And they’re right. Melania is very unpredictable. I mean, will she wear black, beige, a crazy hat, or an even crazier hat? The possibilities are endless.” The late-night show panned to photographs of the first lady in her various monochrome looks topped off with truly unpredictable hats.

Melania’s outfit choice for her husband’s second inauguration raised eyebrows. Greg Nash/via Reuters

“Apparently, the White House is worried because Melania has a tendency to go rogue, and they have no idea what she’ll do next,” continued the guest anchor.

“Well, Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t know what crazy you’re cooking up, but I think I speak for all of us when I say: Live your truth. Do it, girl!”