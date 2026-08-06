The Kelce Who Cried at Taylor Swift’s Wedding Has Been Revealed

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law to Travis Kelce, revealed on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, that her husband was moved to tears during his brother’s wedding to Taylor Swift.

After sharing that her husband cried “plenty” at his own wedding, Kylie went on to add that “more importantly,” Jason “cried at his brother’s wedding for many reasons.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

People confirmed that Jason served as his brother’s best man. Austin Swift, Taylor’s brother, was the pop star’s man of honor.

“It was touching, it was very loving to see all the things that were happening,” Kylie said about the Madison Square Garden celebration.

She also said it was emotional for Jason to see their daughters as flower girls.

“Take this into consideration ‘cause no one’s thinking about this: think about getting to watch your four daughters be flower girls,” she said on the August 6 episode.

Kylie and Jason are parents to Wyatt, 6; Elliotte, 5; Bennett, 3; and 15-month-old Finnley.

Kylie said it was emotional for Jason to see their daughters as flower girls. Lisa Lake/Lisa Lake, Getty Images

“OK, that’s all the information you get. It was emotional, and he was not the only adult crying in our family,” Kylie continued before adding, “guilty.”

On the July 23 episode of her podcast, the 34-year-old described the nuptials as “absolutely magical”.

“We love them so, so dearly. And it was only making it official because Taylor’s been part of the family now for quite some time,” she said.

The details of Swift and Kelce’s wedding have remained fairly secretive, despite the 1,000+ guest list.