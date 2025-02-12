Hot Takes

Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ Heralds the Return of Recession Pop

MONSTER MASH

The pop star’s latest single has everyone on social media partying like it’s 2007 and the economy is in shambles.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Lady Gaga
YouTube screenshot
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Industry News‘SNL’ Alum Shocks With Confession About O.J. Simpson Episode
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Will Save the Flailing Marvel Universe
Nick Schager
CelebrityHow Kanye Tricked Super Bowl Advertisers Into Promoting Swastika Shirts
Joey McFadden
Celebrity‘Real Housewives’ Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove ‘Multiple’ Brain Tumors
Liam Archacki
Hot TakesThe ‘Severance’ Masturbation Story Is Actually Important
Gayle Sequeira