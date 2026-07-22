Larry David Flubs Basic Question on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Larry David has never had some of the world’s most popular sugary cereals, which will cause him some trouble on Wednesday’s celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.

David appears on the show’s season premiere, alongside his daughter, actor and director Cazzie David. The upcoming game was teased in a clip posted to the show’s Instagram page, which showed David perplexed about the contents of Lucky Charms.

The series’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked the Davids, “Marbits, short for marshmallow bits, is a technical term for the colorful edible pieces in which of these cereals?”

David flubbed a basic question during the show's taping. Eric McCandless/Disney

The options were Raisin Bran, Cap’n Crunch, Cookie Crisp, and Lucky Charms. Cazzie, 32, answered the basic question right away. “Lucky Charms,” she said, to which a confused David replied, “What?”

Cazzie explained, “Lucky Charms has marshmallows in it.”

David, apparently surprised, asked, “It does?”

His daughter joked, “Yeah, do you not know about…do you not know about cereals?”

David, who co-created Seinfeld with noted cereal enthusiast Jerry Seinfeld, admitted, “I thought Lucky Charms were just these colored fruit things.”

Replied Cassie, “Those are marshmallows.”

David was still a little skeptical, asking his daughter, “Are you positive?” which drew laughs from the audience.

Instead of answering, Cassie turned to Kimmel. “Thank God I’m here,” she joked. “I thought I was gonna be doing nothing.” David conceded that he’s never “eaten a Lucky Charm,” adding, “I’ve never eaten a Cookie Crisp or a Cap’n Crunch.”

Cassie stated incredulously, “We would have had to use a lifeline for a cereal? Is that what you were telling me?”

Kimmel joked that David never having had one of the sugary delights “explains a lot.”

“No wonder you’re so happy,” the host quipped.

David shrugged that that could be the case, but in his own defense, added, “I’ve had Raisin Bran.”

David and his daughter Cazzie appear in the show's season premiere. Eric McCandless/Disney

David has been a sought-after guest on the celebrity game show since last year, when The Sun reported that he turned down an offer to appear last season.

The season premiere of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire airs on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at ABC.