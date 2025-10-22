Larry David Reacts to Daughter’s Brutal Impression of Him

Larry David’s shticky late-night appearances aren’t likely to change any time soon despite his daughter Cazzie’s “very funny” impression of him, if David’s latest Late Night appearance Tuesday is any indication.

During David’s appearance with Seth Meyers, the host played a clip of Cazzie, 31, parodying his meandering talk show conversations. “If you’ve seen him on late night, like, he spends the entire time, like, he’ll sit down. He’ll just be like, ‘This is a nice chair,’” she said during her own Late Night appearance in February, imitating her dad’s unique intonation.

“‘You ever sit in these chairs?’” she continued in his voice. “‘Do you do this with the legs?’” she continued the bit, crossing her legs, “Or, you know, ‘Anyone ever lie down on this one?’” she said as she patted the seat next to her.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1620 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Cazzie David during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 3, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

“That was very funny,” David, 78, said after watching the clip. Cazzie was promoting her new film I Love You Forever at the time. “You know, I was just thinking that this sock is so inappropriate for the show because it’s a short sock,” David continued, demonstrating his commitment to talking about the most mundane things whenever he has the chance on a late-night show. “But, you know, she’s very funny.”

“And I can’t even believe that I’m a father,” he continued. “I can’t believe that I was allowed to procreate. How can they let someone like me be a father? It’s insane.”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Cazzie David and Larry David attend the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 premiere at SVA Theater on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic) Mike Pont/FilmMagic

David shares Cazzie and also daughter Romy, 29, with ex-wife Laurie David—the inspiration for Cheryl Hines’ character on Curb Your Enthusiasm. “They have my genes, those poor kids,” David told Meyers. “How can they live? I feel so sorry for them. It’s such a shame.”

He quipped, “Shouldn’t there be some kind of psychiatric evaluation before they allow someone to have children?”

Cazzie David’s impression of her dad was prompted by Meyers asking whether her famous father gives her advice for late-night interviews. “He gives the worst advice... ‘cause he was like, you know, ‘Don’t prepare anything,’” she said. “‘You don’t want to prepare anything. Everyone’s gonna know you came up with some quirky story. It’s performative,’” she recalled before demonstrating the rambling TV exchanges that result.