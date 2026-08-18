Larry David Reveals Why He ‘Screamed’ in Trump Lawyer’s Face

Larry David, 79, does not regret confronting Alan Dershowitz, his formerly liberal ex-friend who became a Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein defender.

The emeritus Harvard Law professor, 87, was profiled in The Atlantic on Tuesday, in which he detailed the deterioration of his friendship with the anti-Trump comedian. The pair nearly came to blows on Martha’s Vineyard in 2021 when David reportedly “screamed” at Dershowitz outside a convenience store, according to Page Six.

Larry David has been open about not caring about alienating MAGA viewers by constantly attacking Donald Trump. Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

Dershowitz recalled being close friends with David before he joined Team Trump, saying they used to have dinner and share jokes. “I allowed him to use my gym to work out,” Dershowitz said, characterizing their previous relationship. “I helped him on a number of occasions.”

Things have changed drastically between them since, he said.

“Larry David doesn’t talk to me anymore,” Dershowitz told the publication. “He screams and yells at me when he sees me.”

David said he’s intentional about who he yells at, when reached for a response by The Atlantic. “I have lots of confrontations on my show but rarely in life,” David said. “And then only if I think I can take them in a fight. Hence the Dershowitz dust-up.”

He added, “I don’t know why he’s still thinking and talking about me.”

David said that Dershowitz "made a deal with the devil." Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

For Dershowitz, the falling out is fresh in his mind, even though the friendship ended several years ago. He recalled his surprise when David declined to reach out to him following the death of his son, Elon, who died from a stroke at age 64 last year.

“Even when my son died—and Larry knew him very well—he never sent me a card,” Dershowitz told the site. “Never called me, never did anything to acknowledge it.”

Though David stood by his screaming at Dershowitz, he told the site he regretted not offering his condolences.

“He’s 100 percent right,” David said. “I should have reached out, and I certainly regret not doing so. As I said on Curb once, ‘I think of nice things. I just don’t act on them.’” The comedy icon admitted that he was “starting to feel a little sorry” for his ex-friend, “Certainly because of his son.”

But he still had no qualms about where to draw the line when it comes to their former friendship’s future.

“I’m loath to say anything mean because he’s been so ostracized,” David said, “But he only has himself to blame. He made a deal with the devil. Literally. And I’d bet the devil hasn’t said a word to him since the impeachment.”

Dershowitz was a member of Trump’s legal defense team during his first impeachment in 2020. Despite his arguments during the trial, which he said were “misinterpreted,” Trump was impeached, and Dershowitz faced significant backlash, as critics accused him of hypocrisy and political opportunism.

Dershowitz has represented both Trump and Epstein. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Before he became a pariah among the upper echelon of the Democratic Party, he joined the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s legal team in 2005.

As recently as this past November, Deshowitz argued during an appearance on News Nation that Epstein was “not a pedophile,” because he pleaded guilty to “having sex for money with a 17-year-and-10-month-old person.”