With less than 24 hours before Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sends his fiancée into space, the all-women crew revealed their chic outfits for the mission.

The group—featuring Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, and Kerianne Flynn—is trekking into space on Monday sporting the most fashionable and tightest spacesuits ever.

Blue Origin revealed the bright blue outfits this weekend, adorned with the company’s feather logo and flared pants. The group is the first all-women crew since 1963, when a woman went herself.

“Well, they’re comfortable,” Sánchez said in an Instagram video, squatting down to the ground. “That’s for sure.”

Users in the comments praised the outfits, saying the women had “body and brains.”

“The pants with the feather and that flare omgggg,” wrote one user.

“Women Are The Backbone Of Our Country,” another commented. “Go get ‘em, ladies.”

“I think the suits are elegant,” Sánchez told the New York Times, “but they also bring a little spice to space.”

Some, however, told the women to read the room ahead of their trip as the country faces a near-recession.

Actor Olivia Munn criticized the star-studded group, questioning what they were even going up there for in the first place.

“I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now,” Munn said ahead of their trip. “What are you guys gonna do up in space?”

The trip—only set to last 11 minutes—seemed to hit a nerve in Munn.

“I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs,” she said on Today With Jenna and Friends. “If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it ... It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down.”

She then called the exploration “a bit gluttonous.”

The planned flight is expected to take off Monday morning.