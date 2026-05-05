Lauren Sánchez Humiliated as Americans Rally Against Husband on Her Big Night

Trolling billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos has become an unofficial theme at this year’s Met Gala.

Despite the official theme, “Costume Art,” at Monday’s annual celebration of fashion at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, critics have targeted the billionaire couple who are honorary chairs of the 2026 event.

Protesters from a “Resistance Red Carpet” movement held up signs outside the star-studded Met Gala, targeting Bezos and his ties to President Donald Trump.

“Resistance Red Carpet” protestors mock billionaires. Bing Guan/REUTERS

One protestor wore a black and white dress with flowers and slogans including “F--- TRUMP” and “WAR NO MORE,” while another wore a white hood and a sign that read “F--- BEZOS.

Fashion, but make it anti-Trump. Bing Guan/Reuters

A costumed demonstrator with anti-Bezos fashion. Bing Guan/Reuters

A sign spotted in the crowd said, “Your red carpet is stained in blood.”

A protester holds up a sign while standing across the street from the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Costume Art' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 4, 2026. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Others wore top hats, chewed cigars and held cash with signs reading, “TAX THE RICH,” and “TRILLIONAIRES FOR TRUMP.”

Caterer Jen Shoemaker wore a hat quoting Trump’s infamous “Quiet Piggy” statement to a female journalist.

Jen Shoemaker, 45, a caterer living on the Upper East Side, protests the Met Gala, the star-studded fundraiser known for its extravagant fashion and high-profile guests, in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2026. Bing Guan/REUTERS

As the red carpet was underway, activist Chris Smalls, founder of the Amazon Labor Union, was seen being detained on the red carpet.

Chris Smalls is detained after trying to enter the Met Gala. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Chris Smalls used to work at Amazon. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Smalls attempted to make his way into the event as celebrities walked the red carpet, prompting security to tackle him. He held a sign protesting Amazon’s working conditions, and previously worked for the billion-dollar company.

The Daily Beast has contacted Smalls for comment.

Ahead of the event, activists with the group Everyone Hates Elon left 300 bottles of fake urine in the museum, The New York Times reported. It was a protest against reports by Amazon workers that they had to urinate into bottles due to extreme productivity quotas.

Demonstrators protest the Met Gala on Monday. Bing Guan/REUTERS

As anti-billionaire sentiment grows in the community, Everyone Hates Elon posted messages across New York ahead of the Met Gala, including on bus stops and in subways, according to CNN.

The group’s Instagram page shared an image stating, “Boycott the Bezos Met Gala” being projected onto the couple’s $80 million penthouse near Madison Square Park, among other slogans.

The activist collective is funded by around 1000 donors worldwide. One of their founders, hiding their identity, told Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN on Monday they had been meeting with Amazon workers ahead of the Met Gala.

“We met with a 72-year-old woman who was literally in tears as she told us about some of the conditions that she‘s faced,” they said.

Jeff Bezos' penthouse on the eve of the Met Gala on Sunday night. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed he would not attend this year’s Met Gala, stating he wants to focus on “making the most expensive city in the United States affordable.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.