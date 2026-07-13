‘Legally Blonde’ Star Has Audience Member Kicked Out Over Bad Behavior

Amber Davies had no time for a rude audience member at the Legally Blonde musical.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist who plays the iconic Elle Woods allegedly asked an audience member to leave during the show’s intermission at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Theatre.

Davies, 29, called out the theater-goer on Instagram, explaining in a story that a woman in the front row had been filming the performance continuously.

“This is your daily reminder not to film at the theater!” she said in the video, still dressed in her show costume. “Tonight, at the Bord Gáis, we’ve got a beautiful audience, but there’s just one woman in the front row, filming the entirety of act one.”

“It’s ruined the morale of our wonderful eighth show on a Saturday night from selfish actions.” said Davies of a rude audience member. Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“It’s had us all distracted,” she added. “It’s ruined the morale of our wonderful eighth show on a Saturday night from selfish actions.”

Davies then claimed she told the woman to leave: “Hopefully, she’s not back for act two. I’ve asked can she go so we can just enjoy ourselves.”

“There has been a couple of people filming in Ireland this week. I’m the type of person that will count how many seats away you are from what door, and you will be told and asked to leave,” she stipulated.

Davies asked other audience members to respect the rule going forward. “Let’s just enjoy the two and a half hours together! We don’t need to film everything,” said the star, who won Love Island in 2017.

Davies is the latest in a line of prominent performers publicly condemning bad theater etiquette–all, seemingly, related to phone usage.

Sadie Sink also complained about inappropriate phone etiquette on London's West End. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In April, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo stopped a performance of Dracula on London’s West End, returning only once the audience member who was filming the show was removed from the theater.

Early June, Rosamund Pike emerged onstage at the end of a performance of Inter Alia at London’s Wyndham Theatre, criticizing an audience member for texting.

“You know who you are, and I’m not going to single you out. Maybe it was very important, and maybe you’re a doctor, and you’re saving someone’s life, and I hope you are, but we do see these, we do feel them,” Pike said. “I feel I’ve got to hold you all, so when I feel that and see it, it’s hard.”

Other audience members said that Pike seemed “genuinely upset.” Her call-out sparked a debate about an outright phone ban at the theater.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink also tore into inappropriate behavior at the theater last month. The Romeo & Juliet star complained that phones come on as soon as the lights do. “I’m like, ‘Guys, give it a minute. Take it in for a second!’”