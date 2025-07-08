Lena Dunham Reveals Where Every ‘Girls’ Character Is Right Now

Lena Dunham knows exactly where the Girls characters would be in their lives now eight years after her influential HBO show concluded—and she’d be open to reviving the series under the right conditions, she revealed to Variety.

In a wide-ranging interview, Dunham told the outlet, “If we had something to say that was really specific and it was a moment in their lives where we felt like revisiting it, like millennial women becoming mothers or stepping into menopause or going to live at old-age homes, I would always want to work with those people again.”

Each of the characters already has an arc going in the writer-creator’s mind. “Shoshanna [Zosia Mamet] was married to, then divorced from, the mayor of New York City, and she runs an athleisure startup that’s zero-waste,” Dunham said.

Marnie, played by Allison Williams, in on her “third marriage,” she added. “She still sings, but I think Marnie really needs to take it to sex and love addicts anonymous.”

Jessa, portrayed by Jemima Kirke, is “unvaccinated and lives on a boat in Croatia.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Lena Dunham attends "Storytellers: Lena Dunham with Michelle Buteau" during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Dunham’s fan-favorite Emmy-winning HBO series lasted six seasons and launched her career, drawing her widespread recognition. But Dunham’s own struggles with the media misdirected her limelight.

She addressed some of her past controversies in the interview. “When fame came, I felt like, ‘I have to play this out,’ because attention on the thing you make is going to let you make more,” she said. “I just was very unguarded. I didn’t understand the difference between journalists and friends, between public and private, what you keep for yourself, what you share. There was so much that I didn’t get.”

That said, there’s plenty Dunham can say about the things she “makes,” like her reveal of where the guys of Girls would be now. Adam Driver’s Adam “is a cult theater actor, and he’s probably living in Berlin,” she told Variety of her character Hannah’s on-again off-again boyfriend.

“Ray [Alex Karpovsky] is still on city council and running his coffee shop and doing better than anyone,” she conitnued. “Elijah [Andrew Rannells] is the fourth lead on a sitcom, making a good amount of money and still looking for love in all the wrong places.”