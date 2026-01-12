Oscar Winner’s Bizarre Golden Globes Exchange Leaves Fans Baffled

A new side to Leonardo DiCaprio has fans surprised.

The Oscar-winning actor, whose personal life and personality have often been seen as elusive, is going viral for a candid video taken at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

In the clip, DiCaprio, 51, is seen animatedly interacting with an unnamed attendee at the awards ceremony. The actor appeared to be teasing the fellow guest, raising his eyebrows, chuckling, and mimicking whoever he was speaking to.

We simply need to know who Leonardo DiCaprio was talking to during the commercial break at the #GoldenGlobes 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/iX0h0RDtPj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 12, 2026

Fans were delighted by this clip, shared by the official Golden Globes TikTok account and reposted by various accounts across social media platforms. Many attempted to lip-read DiCaprio, with one X user hypothesizing that the actor said: “I was watching you with the K-pop thing, you were like, who’s that, is that, Oh, K-pop.”

According to Deadline and The Independent, the leading fan theory is that DiCaprio was speaking to his One Battle After Another co-star Chase Infiniti during the commercial break, right after Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters took home two accolades, including “Best Animated Feature.”

Infiniti is an outspoken K-pop fan, recently telling Dazed, “The fun thing that I really like about K-pop is the kind of relationship between artist and fans and creating a different concert experience that I personally love.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's giggly interaction with an unnamed guest was a highlight from this year's Golden Globes for many fans. Golden Globes.

“Something has activated Leonardo DiCaprio during this commercial break,” Kyle Buchanan, The New York Times’ pop-culture reporter, wrote on X.

“The Golden Globe[s] as always exceptionally interesting and it didn’t fail to deliver new records and a lot of interesting moments, like Leonardo DiCaprio showing personality off camera,” another user said.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

The A-list star was nominated for Best Actor for his role in One Battle After Another. Timothée Chalamet took home the accolade for his career-defining performance in Marty Supreme.

The Daily Beast has reached out to DiCaprio’s representatives for comment.

DiCaprio lost his category to Marty Supreme’s Timothée Chalamet, but took the spotlight when host Nikki Glaser turned her attention to the actor during her opening monologue.

“You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, and an Oscar. The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30,” Glaser said, as DiCaprio smirked in response.