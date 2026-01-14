Leo’s Co-Star Reveals What He Said in Viral Globes Exchange

Leonardo DiCaprio stole the show at the Golden Globes on Sunday, going viral for an uncharacteristically enthusiastic interaction with a mystery friend.

Now, the off-camera actress DiCaprio was imitating has finally been revealed. Teyana Taylor, DiCaprio’s co-star in One Battle After Another, unveiled herself in an interview with Access Hollywood. “He was talking to me, yes,” Taylor said.

Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio co-starred in the award-winning 2025 film, "One Battle After Another." Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Taylor, 35, said she was “so blacked out” from that day, but recalls that she and DiCaprio were likely “talking about KPop Demon Hunters.”

“I want to say we might’ve been talking about KPop Demon Hunters because my kids love KPop Demon Hunters,” the actress said. “So I was over there just jamming, and I think he caught me jamming.”

Taylor has two young children with former NBA player Iman Shumpert.

“I do remember jamming so hard when ‘Golden’ by KPop Demon Hunters came on, and we went into this whole spiel about how Junie and Rue love KPop Demon Hunters… but I didn’t know that that whole moment was being captured.”

Taylor said she actually relied on social media lip-readers to help her remember the conversation.

In the viral clip, DiCaprio, 51, was seen excitedly mimicking a guest who was out of view. The actor raised his eyebrows, wagged a finger, and chuckled. Fans attempted to lip-read the actor’s words. “I was watching you with the K-pop thing, you were like, who’s that, is that, Oh, K-pop,” with one X user interpreted.

Teyana Taylor, won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "One Battle After Another,"at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

Taylor had an eventful—and successful—time at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. The actress won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her performance in One Battle After Another. In her speech, Taylor thanked DiCaprio, the film’s other cast members, and director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Taylor also said in her interview with Access Hollywood about DiCaprio, “He’s goofy. He’s funny.” The actress, who is next appearing in Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s The Rip, added, “He’s a good time. Like that is really my family.”