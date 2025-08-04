Liam Neeson’s Son Weighs In on His Dad’s Romance With Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson’s son Daniel publicly gave his blessing to his dad’s budding romance with Pamela Anderson this week, with the actresses’ own sons also signalling their approval.

The Taken star, 73, and the Baywatch icon, 58, appeared together on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night to promote their new Naked Gun movie, while Daniel, 28, watched proudly from the audience.

While rumors have been swirling about the pair’s fairytale romance after they met on the set of the screwball comedy last year, host Andy Cohen—a longtime friend of Neeson’s late wife Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009—politely avoided ribbing the two about their private life.

The two Naked Gun actors have been getting increasingly cozy in recent weeks. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Instead, the host mentioned that all of Neeson’s friends are “very much stanning this relationship” before turning to the actor’s son in the crowd and going “right, Danny?”

“Yes!” a grinning Daniel replied from the stands, clearly happy for his father.

It’s not the first time the younger Neeson has shown enthusiasm for the couple either, commenting on an Instagram post featuring the two last week and leaving a string of positive emojis.

Anderson’s sons Brandon and Dylan Lee, from her previous marriage to Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, have also signaled their approval, with the four of them posing together during a red carpet photoshoot at the NYC premiere of the Naked Gun last week.

Dylan Jagger Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, Micheál Neeson at "The Naked Gun" New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images) Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Brandon said his mother is having “a great time” on her press tour with Neeson, adding: “It’s fun to see them be good cast mates and have a good time,” Brandon said. “I think they’re such great co-stars. Chemistry is part of that, right? They have such great onscreen chemistry that it really means it’s well done.”

The couple’s WWHL appearance followed another show of support from Natasha Richardson’s sister, Joely Richardson, who left seven red hearts under Anderson’s recent Instagram carousel of photos of her posing with Neeson.

The couple have so far declined to put a label on things. John Phillips/Getty Images

While neither has confirmed a relationship, the mutual approval from both families suggests a warm reception to their connection.

Neeson, who was married to Richardson from 1994 until her tragic death, has dated high-profile stars like Helen Mirren and Barbra Streisand. Anderson, meanwhile, has been married four times—most recently to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.

After meeting Anderson for the first time on the set of the Naked Gun, Neeson quipped to People magazine last October: “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

Neeson and Anderson's friends and family have all signalled their approval. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Anderson meanwhile told Entertainment Weekly in May that her and Neeson “had many dinners out with the cast. I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed ‘professionally romantic’ during filming.”

But while the relationship appears to have escalated since they were spotted kissing on the red carpet last month, neither party seems keen to put a label on things right now.