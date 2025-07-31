Liam Neeson Recalls ‘Strange’ Sex Scene With Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson opened up about the “strange” sex scene he filmed with Pamela Anderson in The Naked Gun reboot.

Neeson, 73, spoke out about what it was like having an intimacy coordinator on The Naked Gun set during his sex scenes with Anderson, 58, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night.

“I understand this is the first time you’ve ever worked with a, what’s it called,” Stephen Colbert said.

Liam Neeson revealed to Stephen Colbert that he had never used an intimacy coordinator before filming "The Naked Gun." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

“An intimacy coordinator,” Neeson replied, admitting that the whole experience was “a little bit strange.”

“Telling you how to do it?” Colbert asked.

“Well, Pamela and I knew…” Neeson coyly said.

“You guys knew what to do?” Colbert continued.

The Late Show host then addressed the “very unexpected threesome” in the movie, Neeson cryptically noting that “one of the participants is very cold.”

Colbert asked if Neeson knew “how to bring in a third,” to which the actor replied “that was a first.”

“That had to be specifically choreographed,” Neeson revealed.

Liam Neeson shares the "strange" sex scene he filmed with Pamela Anderson in "The Naked Gun." Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The film’s writers, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, confirmed to Metro at the movie’s New York premiere Monday that it probably was the “strangest sex scene” the actors had ever filmed.

“This is a spoiler, but he has a great… very strange love scene that I believe has to be the strangest sex scene of his life,” Gregor told Metro.

“Every day was the strangest thing,” Mand added. “Every scene is like, ‘Liam Neeson is doing this?’”

The Taken actor also shared that a shot in the movie showing his character’s bare bottom wasn’t actually him but, as Colbert put it, a “stunt a--.”

“I wish I could say it was mine, it’s not,” the actor told Colbert.

Rumors began spreading that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are in a relationship due to their undeniable chemistry with one another. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Neeson and Anderson’s unmistakeable chemistry both on and off-screen has sparked rumors that the two are in a relationship, which have only been further fueled by the pair being all over each other throughout the film’s press tour.

Most recently, the two pretended to make out on Today Tuesday.

During the movie’s U.K. premiere last week, Neeson also posed for photos with his arm around his co-star’s waist and Anderson planted a kiss on Neeson’s cheek.

An anonymous source allegedly confirmed the relationship to People on Tuesday, saying that “it’s a budding romance in the early stages.”

“It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” the source said.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have been handsy throughout their film's press tour. John Phillips/Getty Images

Rumors began swirling when Neeson told People in October that he was “madly in love” with Anderson, emphasizing that she was “just terrific to work with.”

He added on Today that he and Anderson “discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry” as actors while filming The Naked Gun reboot.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe. And that’s what we did,” he said.