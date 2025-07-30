Andy Cohen Says Pamela Anderson Is Just Like Liam Neeson’s Late Wife

Andy Cohen is “shipping” Hollywood icon Liam Neeson with his apparent new sweetheart Pamela Anderson, and he revealed Wednesday that Anderson is shockingly similar to the the actor’s late wife Natasha Richardson. “You know, Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I’m gonna tell you something,” Cohen said during Wednesday’s episode of his “Radio Andy” show. “I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is. Shipping.” Richardson died 16 years ago in a tragic skiing accident at only 45. Neeson, 73, has not been married since. But he and Anderson, 58, have been working together on the set of the new Naked Gun movie and the lovebirds just make sense. In fact, at the movie’s premiere party, Cohen told him as much: “I go, ‘Liam, she is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys.’” Neeson also has two sons, Micheál and Daniel. “I mean, this just works, and you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson,” Cohen added. “She really is. Like what she’s been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself.” Neeson said that the two just had “chemistry” on set: “I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors.”

Pam Anderson Liam Neeson Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

