Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Fuel Real-Life Romance Rumors

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are allowing fans’ imaginations to run wild when it comes to their steamy “chemistry.”

Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, appeared on Today Tuesday morning to promote their new Naked Gun film. And they were asked bluntly whether or not they are “an item.”

The co-stars were “caught” making out in front of a Today camera in a bit that played just before their interview. Answering first, Anderson said, playfullly, “What? I don’t understand the question.”

Neeson explained, “I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry—as two actors.” He added, “It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe. And that’s what we did.”

The stars of the upcoming Naked Gun reboot didn’t disagree, however, when Today host Craig Melvin concluded, “We’re watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) John Phillips/Getty Images

Neeson and Anderson are both single, and they haven’t been shy about showing PDA on the press tour to promote their new film. Before “smooching” on Today, they sparked romance rumors as Neeson seemed to enjoy posing for photos with his arm around his co-star’s waist. Anderson returned the gestures though, at one point placing a well-timed kiss on Neeson’s cheek in one of the most circulated photos from their promotional appearances.

At Naked Gun’s New York premiere, the stars presented as a blended family when they posed for photos with their adult sons from previous relationships.

The Daily Beast reached out to reps for Neeson and Anderson for comment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: (L-R) Dylan Jagger Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, and Micheál Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" New York premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This all comes after Neeson’s declaration last October that he was “madly in love” with Anderson. He told People at the time, “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

Anderson praised Neeson in similar fashion, telling the magazine the actor is “the perfect gentleman.”

“He brings out the best in you—with respect, kindness and depth of experience,” she added. “It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

Judging from their comments, the pair hit it off right away after meeting on the Naked Gun set. But the timing of their supposedly “budding relationship” is advantageous to promoting the film, which will hit the big screen this weekend. It’s very possible Neeson and Anderson have simply taken a page from a well-worn Hollywood playbook.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell successfully faked their off-screen romance to promote 2023’s Anyone But You, after all. As Powell explained to The New York Times, “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit... and it worked wonderfully.”