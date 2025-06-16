Liam Neeson is on his way to save the world. But first, he needs to make an emergency diarrhea pit stop at a gas station bathroom. Why? He ate too many chili dogs.

Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for The Naked Gun, a reboot of the Naked Gun franchise, a series of slapstick comedy films from the late 80s and early 90s starring Leslie Nielsen.

It follows Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson), who is tasked with leading the infamous police squad while also trying to save the world from a dangerous conspiracy. Unfortunately, Drebin Jr. inherited his crime-solving skills from his similarly incompetent father, detective Frank Drebin (Nielsen).

“It says you served 20 years for man’s laughter,” Drebin Jr. says to a suspect in the trailer. “Must have been quite the joke.”

Dumbfounded, the suspect tries to correct him, “You mean manslaughter?”

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, a member of the comedy trio The Lonely Island, the film also stars Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, and Busta Rhymes.

The trailer is already getting people on social media hyped for the comedy.

The new Naked Gun trailer has some of the funniest gags I’ve seen since Anchorman. It’s looking good. pic.twitter.com/mnqPByAAwE — Casey (@CaseyBookAuthor) June 16, 2025

One fan posted a photo on X, showing Spirit Halloween taking over a now defunct police squad precinct after some major layoffs.

Watching the new Naked Gun trailer and this got a genuine laugh out of me ngl pic.twitter.com/BV2HXeuRUz — JUM🅱️O (@bromojumbo) June 16, 2025

Others loved the “man’s laughter” and “manslaughter” mix-up, with one person explaining on X that it’s “one of those stupidly simple jokes that’s so good I can’t believe it’s never been done before.”

Hate how much this killed me lmao sorry to say but I’m all in Naked Gun. That’s Frank Drebin pic.twitter.com/GtEbBXPRJL — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) June 16, 2025

The manslaughter joke in the new Naked Gun trailer is so funny — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) June 16, 2025

In an interview with Collider, Neeson talked about how he felt taking on the lead role in such an iconic comedy franchise.

“I [was] honored to be offered the part of Frank Drebin, and a little bit nervous about it because I’ve done a couple of skits before that were just very short TV things, but this would be, I don’t know, 95, 100 minutes of a film,” he explained.