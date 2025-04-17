Grab your spandex suits and get ready for some cosmic chaos, because The Fantastic Four: First Steps is stretching its way into theaters.

Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the sci-fi action flick, introducing the Fantastic Four superheroes: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Set in a retro-inspired 1960s parallel universe, the team must juggle saving the world, building a family, and stopping a planet-eating being known as Galactus (Ralph Ineson), along with his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

“You’re going to be the best mom ever!” Johnny Storm says in the trailer as he hugs his sister, Sue, after hearing her pregnancy news. Then, he turns to Reed and adds: “And you’re going to be the best dad! Just kidding… you are way out of your depth.”

Pedro Pascal Disney

Directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, the film also stars Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles.

Marvel fans quickly shared their excitement about the trailer and how good it makes the film look, though they still poked fun at the CGI.

“For people saying mister fantastic’s stretching power is bad cgi. That’s not CGI, Pedro can just do that,” a YouTube commenter joked.

“Yeah, this is worth a night of my life eating popcorn and eating nachos in a theatre, looking forward to it,” another wrote.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on Jul. 25, where Pedro Pascal will show everyone just how far he can really stretch.