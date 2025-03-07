Royalist

Pamela Anderson’s Team Speaks Out After Meghan Markle Accused of Ripping Off Her Lifestyle Show

‘STRIKINGLY SIMILAR’

Eagle-eyed fans of the “Baywatch” alum were quick to point out similarities between the shows.

Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

A person holds a smartphone displaying Netflix's new Meghan Markle show.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Isabel van Brugen

Isabel van Brugen

Freelance Writer

isabelvanbrugen

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsThese U.S. States Face Big Electricity Bill as Canada Refuses to Pause Tariffs
Matt Young
PoliticsTrump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandPete Hegseth Banned Images of ‘Enola Gay’ Plane in DEI Crackdown
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsWATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki