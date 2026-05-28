‘The View’ Set to Bring in 2 Replacements for Long-Time Host

Joy Behar is temporarily leaving The View table, with two co-hosts warming her chair until she returns.

The longest-running co-host in the talk show’s history revealed on Tuesday’s episode of the Behind the Table podcast that she will be taking a leave of absence from The View to bring her play, My First Ex-Husband, overseas following its successful 2025 New York City run.

“This is your last podcast for a little bit because next week you’re not going to be here,” executive producer Brian Teta, 49, told Behar during the episode. “Are we talking about this?”

Joy Behar said she will still appear in pre-taped weekend episodes of 'The View.' The View/ Instagram

The 83-year-old confirmed she’ll be jetting off to Paris on Thursday to kick off the international run—but clarified that viewers won’t entirely be rid of her just yet.

“Well, they made me bank the weekend shows,” she said, explaining she will still appear in prerecorded weekend episodes “even though I’m not here.”

The veteran host also appeared genuinely surprised to learn that ABC had already lined up replacement hosts to fill her chair while she is abroad.

“We’re gonna have some folks filling in for you,” Teta teased. “I’m not going to reveal everyone.”

“Like who?” Behar shot back excitedly.

Executive producer Brian Teta said Sheryl Underwood's upcoming appearance on 'The View' was no secret. Patrick Fallon/REUTERS

Teta revealed that former The Talk host Sheryl Underwood, 62, will step in during Behar’s first week away, though only for two days. Journalist Kara Swisher, 63, is then expected to take over the following week.

“Very nice, she’s very smart,” Behar said approvingly of Swisher.

Kara Swisher will be stepping into Joy Behar’s seat. Belinda Jiao/REUTERS

The pair continued running through the list of temporary co-hosts before Teta casually revealed that former The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg would also appear for a Friday episode.

“I don’t think she knows yet, but I will let her know,” he joked.

Whoopi Goldberg is expected to take on a familiar role filling in for Behar. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

Teta added that 54-year-old Ana Navarro—who previously filled in for Behar in January when she was sidelined by illness—would also return for select episodes.

The comedian’s official return date has not yet been announced.

Her departure comes just months after fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 36, took a two-month leave of absence following the birth of her baby in February. While Griffin was away, The View cycled through several guest co-hosts, including Underwood, former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, 49, and reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, 28.

Behar herself also missed several episodes in November after suffering what she described as a “very, very, very painful” broken toe when she accidentally dropped an iPad on her foot.

Her play, My First Ex-Husband, is a comedy centered around women reflecting on the marriages that shaped—and in some cases scarred—their lives. The production stars Behar alongside actress Jackie Hoffman, 65, and a pair of British performers.

Behar's European tour comes on the heels of her successful 2025 show run in New York. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The longtime TV host also said she plans to spend her downtime in Paris visiting exhibits dedicated to artists Henri Matisse and Alexander Calder.

“How fun is that?” she said. “There’s all sorts of things going on in Paris.”

Following the Paris performances, Behar said the production will head to London, to the Boulevard Theater in the West End, for a second week of shows.

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