Lorde’s Strange Social Media Sends Fans Into a Spiral

Lorde is up to something.

It’s been four years since the pop singer emerged from her reclusive hole to bless the world with Solar Power, her so-called “weed album,” a blend of folk and psychedelic pop sound. Afterward, she retreated from the world again, only popping up to do a cameo on Charli XCX’s Brat album.

But now, after years of waiting and wondering, her fans are praising the Lorde because it looks like new music is coming their way. Or, at least, they think new music might be on the way, but they can’t be sure as this Lorde, which means the announcement must be as mysterious and quirky as the singer herself.

Here is everything Lorde has been getting up to on a random Wednesday this week:

Earlier this morning, Lorde wiped all of her social media accounts and her website.

THIS IS AN EMERGENCY. LORDE’S WEBSITE IS DOWN🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/0yGufFJsNR — Amelia #hungerstrikeforL4 (@ameliabiIity) April 9, 2025

Before freaking out, Lorde fans should know that she kept her Instagram onion rings account the same.

Lorde hasn’t wiped her onion rings insta yet pic.twitter.com/ugM0eSLT8R — M (@melosling) April 9, 2025

Then, she reactivated her X account.

Afterward, she created a TikTok account and then uploads a video of herself running through Washington Square Park while playing what sounds like a new song.

Then, Lorde updates her profile pics on all three social media platforms. On Instagram and TikTok, her profile picture is now of a rainbow-gradient reusable water bottle. On X, her profile is a picture of her from the neck down; she is holding her shirt up to expose her abs and wearing Calvin Klein underwear.

🚨Lorde updated her Instagram icon pic.twitter.com/Q4JVuzequT — Lorde Haus (@LordeHaus) April 9, 2025

Lorde updates profile pic on X/Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Eqo7QTMYXH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2025

The meaning behind the water bottle and Calvin Klein underwear remain unclear.

And finally, Lorde takes a comment from her TikTok video saying, “WAIT WHAT?????” and posts it to her Instagram story.

🚨 Lorde changed her Instagram profile pic to a water bottle, wiped all her posts, and just dropped a cryptic story… SHE’S UP TO SOMETHING!!! pic.twitter.com/4EKBqbfeB1 — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) April 9, 2025

After a day of cryptic messages, Lorde fans are beginning to put together that new music might just be on its way. And, well, they couldn’t be more ready.

“SHE HAS RISEN AND ITS NOT EVEN EASTER,” a fan wrote on TikTok.

“Just fell on my knees in a Chipotle,” a Redditor announced.

Lorde returning during the month of Easter… welcome back prettier Jesus pic.twitter.com/sa56DlK9lE — Amelia #hungerstrikeforL4 (@ameliabiIity) April 9, 2025

Lorde reactivating her twitter account, changing her instagram profile pic, posting a snippet of new music on tiktok, plus her website is down right now… we made it ellaphants, new music is on the way!!! pic.twitter.com/ag0e00CfL8 — Noah 🪓 (@weremytown13) April 9, 2025

lorde’s third studio album finally on its way we did it kids pic.twitter.com/tLVC0IZswT — ✨ (@magdalenepop) April 9, 2025

the tummyache leaving my body after seeing a 14 second video of lorde walking through washington square park pic.twitter.com/T0H48gezEr — 777 (@_garrettcharles) April 9, 2025

lorde dropping a new snippet of music on a random wednesday pic.twitter.com/d6ouRkD4sm — َ (@hopeyoulast) April 9, 2025

All in all, it’s been a big day for Lorde.