Lorde’s Strange Social Media Sends Fans Into a Spiral

Lorde is up to something.
It’s been four years since the pop singer emerged from her reclusive hole to bless the world with Solar Power, her so-called “weed album,” a blend of folk and psychedelic pop sound. Afterward, she retreated from the world again, only popping up to do a cameo on Charli XCX’s Brat album.
But now, after years of waiting and wondering, her fans are praising the Lorde because it looks like new music is coming their way. Or, at least, they think new music might be on the way, but they can’t be sure as this Lorde, which means the announcement must be as mysterious and quirky as the singer herself.
Here is everything Lorde has been getting up to on a random Wednesday this week:
Earlier this morning, Lorde wiped all of her social media accounts and her website.
Before freaking out, Lorde fans should know that she kept her Instagram onion rings account the same.
Then, she reactivated her X account.
Afterward, she created a TikTok account and then uploads a video of herself running through Washington Square Park while playing what sounds like a new song.
Then, Lorde updates her profile pics on all three social media platforms. On Instagram and TikTok, her profile picture is now of a rainbow-gradient reusable water bottle. On X, her profile is a picture of her from the neck down; she is holding her shirt up to expose her abs and wearing Calvin Klein underwear.
The meaning behind the water bottle and Calvin Klein underwear remain unclear.
And finally, Lorde takes a comment from her TikTok video saying, “WAIT WHAT?????” and posts it to her Instagram story.
After a day of cryptic messages, Lorde fans are beginning to put together that new music might just be on its way. And, well, they couldn’t be more ready.
“SHE HAS RISEN AND ITS NOT EVEN EASTER,” a fan wrote on TikTok.
“Just fell on my knees in a Chipotle,” a Redditor announced.
All in all, it’s been a big day for Lorde.